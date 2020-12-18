Are you a ticket winner? Second round Shop Coweta numbers announced

Round two winning tickets have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta Holiday Celebration campaign.
If you have one of these winning numbers, your ticket may be redeemed at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway. Deadline to claim winning tickets is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
A third and final drawing, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 with prize pickup due by Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 5 p.m.
And the winners are:
0659077 - Walmart - $500
0792009 - Walmart - $500
0002030 - Advanced Family Eye Care - $500
0151287 - Country Mart - $500
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!