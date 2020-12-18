 Skip to main content
Are you a ticket winner? Second round Shop Coweta numbers announced

Are you a ticket winner? Second round Shop Coweta numbers announced

2020 Shop Coweta
PROVIDED

Round two winning tickets have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta Holiday Celebration campaign.

If you have one of these winning numbers, your ticket may be redeemed at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway. Deadline to claim winning tickets is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

A third and final drawing, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 with prize pickup due by Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 5 p.m.

And the winners are:

0659077 - Walmart - $500

0792009 - Walmart - $500

0002030 - Advanced Family Eye Care - $500

0151287 - Country Mart - $500

