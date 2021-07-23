Applications open for inaugural class, 'Leadership Wagoner'

The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wagoner announce dates and applications are now available for the inaugural class of "Leadership Wagoner."

The program is set to begin September 2021 and continue until May 2022.

Through Leadership Wagoner, individuals will have the opportunity to build relationships and make connections with other leaders in the Wagoner community. Class members will gain knowledge of Wagoner and its history, learn how the city operates and discuss current issues facing the community.

Throughout the nine month class sessions, the program will focus on developing career leadership skills and tools that can be utilized in the community and career advancement.

Classes will feature guest speakers, experts in their respective fields, facility tours, leadership training and networking. The class will also be responsible for planning and implementation of a project that will make an impact on the Wagoner community.

Applications are currently being accepted. Deadline to apply is August 20. Contact the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce or the City of Wagoner for more information.

Leadership Wagoner will provide participants the opportunity to understand the Wagoner community, including the past, present and future. Leadership Wagoner is open to all interested residents of the Wagoner area.