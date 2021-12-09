App available to report crime in Coweta

Suspicious activity can now be reported in Coweta by the click of a button, thanks to the Coweta Police Dept. crime app available in the app store.

Just type in “Coweta PD” in the app store on your iOS or Android phone and download it.

By creating an account in the app, users can receive alerts from the Coweta Police Dept. about police information in the community, and report suspicious activity.

Users are not obligated to make an account. They can simply select to use the app as a guest.

In the app, there is a blue rectangular icon titled “submit a tip.” From there, users can type in a subject with a short description, a location (with the ability to use your current location), and a description allowing users to give Coweta P.D. as many details as possible. Users also have the ability to attach a photo or video to the tip.

All tips can be submitted anonymously.

There is also a tab on the far right corner allowing users to get quick access to Coweta P.D.’s phone number, their Facebook page and the Coweta P.D. website.

The Wagoner Sheriff's Office also have a similar app available to submit crime tips, view the inmate roster and most wanted lists, sex offender map, press releases and more. Like the Coweta PD app, users can opt to receive alerts from the agency as they come in.

