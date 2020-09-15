Annual Wagoner Area Chamber Awards Banquet set for Thursday night

It’s time to find the wide lapel coats and your best flapper skirt and “23 skidoo” over to Patio on the Hill for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet and dinner set for Thursday, Sept. 17.

Patio on the Hill is located between Wagoner and Okay on the east side of Highway 16.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a socially distance mix and mingle will take place until 6:30 p.m. when the banquet begins.

“We are asking people to wear masks,” said Kristen Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. “We will also be checking temperatures, too.”

The annual celebration will spotlight Wagoner businesses, individuals and volunteers who make this town great.

The event had been set originally for April 2, but with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, it was decided to postpone to Sept. 19.

This year’s banquet theme is the Roaring 20s in Wagoner. Men and women are encouraged to wear period attire for the event.

Tickets can still be purchased for $40, but not many are available. Call the chamber office at 918-458-3414 for ticket information.

The meal will feature smoked chicken, baked potatoes, vegetable and dessert. Chamber ambassadors will handle the serving.

“It’s always a great time and fun,” Mallett added. “We look forward to having all the award winners there and celebrate another year at the chamber.”

Some unique auction items will be up for bid, too. One of the items that should attract attention is a football signed by the entire OSU football team. An Oklahoma City Thunder basket with autographed picture of Steven Adams should also be popular.