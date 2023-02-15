The long-running Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Day is set for 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church at 401 N.E. 2nd Street.

It is all you can eat for $7 per person. The Pancake Eating Contest begins at noon.

The Rotary Club organization has been holding the fundraising event since the 1970s, adding the popular eating contest in 2012.

Contestants can sign up ahead of time or on the day of the event. Last year’s winner, Cristy Collier of Wagoner, downed six flapjacks in three minutes.

Pancake Day proceeds support dictionaries to local grade schools, scholarships for Wagoner High School graduates, and other worthy causes including Rotary International’s fund promoting projects around the world.

For pancake tickets or more information, call 918-232-2911. To order pancakes to go, text 918-869-0281 or email Jessica.badley@bancfirst.bank. To-go and delivery orders are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.