Annual AFR/OFU meeting planned in Wagoner County

News Brief

Members of American Farmers & Ranchers and Oklahoma Farmers Union will gather Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Coweta for the 2020 Wagoner County AFR/OFU annual meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wagoner County OSU Extension Office, 30058 E. 147th St. S.

Organizers say a short business meeting will be held to elect three individuals to the board of directors.

Participants will also elect an official delegate to the State AFR/OFU Convention.

Unlike previous years when a meal was served, there will be no food or drinks provided due to COVID-19 concerns. There will, however, be door prizes.

The wearing of masks is recommended, but not required.

All AFR/OFU members are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Mary Rowe with Rowe Insurance Agency in Wagoner at 918-485-2405 or Justin Richards with Coweta Insurance Agency at 918-486-2101.

