 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Angels" await adoption from Koweta Cares tree

"Angels" await adoption from Koweta Cares tree

{{featured_button_text}}
Koweta Cares tree

Coweta Hardware and Lumber employees Angie Woods, left, and Kay Feuerstein, right, place angels on the Koweta Cares tree who hope to be “adopted” for the Christmas season.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Well more than 150 children and senior citizens are waiting to be “adopted” for the Christmas season from the Coweta Angel Tree located at Coweta Hardware and Lumber in the downtown Broadway District.

Drive organizers remind when a name is adopted from an Angel Tree, the gifts provided may be the only things that individual receives for Christmas. Therefore, needed items and desired items are listed as potential gift suggestions.

Gifts should be returned to the store no later than Monday, Dec. 14.

For those who would simply like to donate new, unwrapped toys for the cause, drop-off boxes are located across the community.

All items from the Angel Tree and all Christmas food baskets from Community Action Resource and Development, Inc. (C.A.R.D.) will be distributed from Coweta Assembly on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. Pick-up will be a drive-through event so no one will need to get out of their vehicles.

The church is located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51.

For more information, call Mari Horn at 918-486-3110.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News