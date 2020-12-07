"Angels" await adoption from Koweta Cares tree

Well more than 150 children and senior citizens are waiting to be “adopted” for the Christmas season from the Coweta Angel Tree located at Coweta Hardware and Lumber in the downtown Broadway District.

Drive organizers remind when a name is adopted from an Angel Tree, the gifts provided may be the only things that individual receives for Christmas. Therefore, needed items and desired items are listed as potential gift suggestions.

Gifts should be returned to the store no later than Monday, Dec. 14.

For those who would simply like to donate new, unwrapped toys for the cause, drop-off boxes are located across the community.

All items from the Angel Tree and all Christmas food baskets from Community Action Resource and Development, Inc. (C.A.R.D.) will be distributed from Coweta Assembly on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. Pick-up will be a drive-through event so no one will need to get out of their vehicles.

The church is located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51.

For more information, call Mari Horn at 918-486-3110.

