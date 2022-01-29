 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew's Handyman Service, LLC joins Wagoner chamber
Andrew's Handyman Service, LLC

Andrew Bond (center) stands with Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce members for his official induction.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Andrew Bond, with Andrew's Handyman Service, LLC, may have been on a part-time basis prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s since given him the ability to go full-time with a venture he likes most: working with his hands.

Bond does all kinds of handyman work, including remodeling, plumbing, electrical and lawn care. He’d be the first to say there is no job too big or too small for him.

Bond grew up in Wagoner as a child, moved away for a bit, and came back in 2017. That’s when he started his business, Andrew's Handyman Service, LLC. He started pursuing his business full time after being laid off due to the pandemic.

Bond has competitive prices, free estimates and he’s fully insured.

He is also an official member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bond can be reached at 918-617-7627. He is also on Facebook @andrewshandymanservices90.

news@wagonercountyat.com

