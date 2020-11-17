 Skip to main content
Anchor Fellowship plans revival in Coweta

Anchor Fellowship Bible Church in Coweta will be in revival this weekend, and all area residents are invited. The “Harvest Revival” will be held Nov. 22-24 at Davis Chapel, 16590 S. 287th E. Ave.

Sunday’s service begins at 5p.m. while Monday and Tuesday services begin at 7 p.m.

“It is not only important, but also a necessity that we share the love of God with our unsaved and unchurched loved ones this holiday season,” Anchor Fellowship Pastor Curtis Leland said. “We have set aside these days to come together, be encouraged and revived by the word of God.”

Presenting the message on Sunday, Nov. 22 will be Dr. Bertheophilus Judge Bailey of St. Andrew Baptist Church. Praise and worship, along with meditation, will be led by Minister Devin Reed and Ryan Reed with Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Sapulpa.

Special music will be provided by the Bailey Family.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Pastor Nancy Dodson with The Bridge Holiness Church in Bearden will be in the pulpit. Praise and worship will be led by members of Anchor Fellowship

Bro. Scott Ruff with Victory House of Praise in Hulbert will lead the meditation and Bridge Holiness Church members will provide special music.

Tuesday evening’s service will include a message from Apostle Scott Lovett with Real Church in Tulsa. Anchor Fellowship will lead the praise and worship with special music by members of Real Church.

Pastor Leland said any church whose choir would like to sing during the revival should give him a call at 918-812-2436.

Refreshments will be served following worship services each evening.

“Let us remind you that this is the season for a great harvest in the middle of a pandemic,” Leland said. “Because of the pandemic, we will practice mask wearing, conduct temperature checks and have daily sanitation for your safety.”

