An attitude of gratitude: Wagoner County residents share their blessings this Thanksgiving

Jacci Anderson - So thankful to work for a district (Coweta) that is willing to work with those of us at high risk and to have such a wonderful team of co-workers (junior high) who have stepped up to help each other out.

Sue Clark Merrill – I am thankful for the trials that we have had. They have made me stronger within my faith. 2020

Emily Grace Clouse – I am thankful to be babysitting six amazing little boys that bless my days with chaos, laughs, smiles, and the occasional bruised ego (kids are brutally honest). Their mother is an amazing human being and deserves everything in life to go smoothly, but with that many boys that rarely happens.

Anna Copeland - My daughters and my unborn son who will be here in April!

Steve Moose Bowen - I’m grateful to have been able to move to Coweta to be closer to my family here and thankful to have a job not impacted by the Rona. Mostly, I’m thankful that none of my close friends or family have lost anyone to the virus. Thank you Lord.

Meredith Poindexter - I'm thankful for bus drivers, special education teachers, paras and support staff. I'm also thankful for cafeteria workers.