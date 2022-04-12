Amy Gann named principal of Coweta High School beginning 22-23 school year

Coweta High School Assistant Principal Amy Gann has officially been named principal of Coweta High School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Current CHS Principal Gary Ellis will transition into a new role at Coweta Public Schools as Assistant Superintendent of Training and Development.

Gann, from McAlester, has been in education for 29 years. She holds degrees from East Central University and Northeastern State University.

She started her teaching career in Savanna, Okla. as a high school English teacher for eight years. From there, Mrs. Gann spent five years in Frisco, TX. as a school counselor. In addition, Gann spent 13 years at Broken Arrow as an assistant principal.

Gann has spent the last three years in administration at Coweta High School as assistant principal.

“Congratulations Mrs. Gann,” Coweta High staff posted to social media after the announcement. “Looking forward to the future of CHS under your direction!”