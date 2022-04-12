 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amy Gann named principal of Coweta High School beginning 22-23 school year

  • 0
Principal

Gary Ellis (left) and Amy Gann (right)

 Courtesy: Coweta Public Schools

Coweta High School Assistant Principal Amy Gann has officially been named principal of Coweta High School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Current CHS Principal Gary Ellis will transition into a new role at Coweta Public Schools as Assistant Superintendent of Training and Development.

Gann, from McAlester, has been in education for 29 years. She holds degrees from East Central University and Northeastern State University.

She started her teaching career in Savanna, Okla. as a high school English teacher for eight years. From there, Mrs. Gann spent five years in Frisco, TX. as a school counselor. In addition, Gann spent 13 years at Broken Arrow as an assistant principal.

Gann has spent the last three years in administration at Coweta High School as assistant principal.

“Congratulations Mrs. Gann,” Coweta High staff posted to social media after the announcement. “Looking forward to the future of CHS under your direction!”

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner High seniors earn prestigious honors

Wagoner High seniors earn prestigious honors

Three Wagoner High School seniors were recently awarded prestigious honors for their hard work and determination at the academic level: Ariel Luna, Easton Voyles and Rylie Spaulding.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert