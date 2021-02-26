Amnesty from Arrest program offers opportunity to erase outstanding warrants in Wagoner

For those who cannot pay their warrant fees in full, a payment plan option is also available, but will require individuals to go before the municipal judge.

“We do payments. If you need a payment plan, please call the clerk to make an appointment to appear in court to make payment arrangements with the judge,” said Thomas. “If you pay the balance in full though, the warrant is recalled and no appearance in court is needed.”

Thomas stressed the importance of settling any outstanding warrants to avoid incurring extra fees or jail time.

“If someone gets picked up with an outstanding warrant, it’s an extra $210 for each warrant. We would love for people to avoid that,” he said. “I’m not going to judge anyone for settling a warrant. It's a very good thing. It's a golden opportunity.”

Wagoner Municipal Judge Lisa Garcia said she wants individuals with warrants to know she will work with them to determine a payment plan that works for their circumstances.

“We look at different things that determine what their actual monthly payment is going to be, such as if they have a job," she said. "I think citizens know I’m a pretty fair judge and I'm going to take into consideration any problems they may have had. It’s a good opportunity to start over.”

