Amnesty from Arrest program offers opportunity to erase outstanding warrants in Wagoner

The City of Wagoner is giving individuals with outstanding warrants a two-week opportunity beginning March 1 to wipe the slate clean with the program Amnesty from Arrest.
“This is an opportunity for them to get these warrants cleared up, get their name cleared with the system and not have to go to jail. It can be a fresh start,” said Rhonda Hash, Wagoner city clerk.
Amnesty from Arrest officially starts March 1 at 8:30 a.m. and ends on Friday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m.
The City of Wagoner currently has over 2,600 outstanding warrants in its system, most often stemming from unpaid traffic violations or instances of failing to appear in court.
The last time the program was implemented was in 2017, according to Deputy City Clerk Erik Thomas.
“We don’t like the idea of putting folks in jail, so I’m excited about this,” said Thomas. “I hope people take advantage of the situation. Some won't. That's okay. I just hope a lot of people do.”
Individuals can pay their outstanding warrants by either calling the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 918-485-2554, emailing city-court@wagonerok.org, or by visiting the office in person at 231 Church St.
The city accepts payments in the form of cash, money order, cashier's check or, for a $5 transaction fee, debit and credit cards. Personal checks are not accepted.
For those who cannot pay their warrant fees in full, a payment plan option is also available, but will require individuals to go before the municipal judge.
“We do payments. If you need a payment plan, please call the clerk to make an appointment to appear in court to make payment arrangements with the judge,” said Thomas. “If you pay the balance in full though, the warrant is recalled and no appearance in court is needed.”
Thomas stressed the importance of settling any outstanding warrants to avoid incurring extra fees or jail time.
“If someone gets picked up with an outstanding warrant, it’s an extra $210 for each warrant. We would love for people to avoid that,” he said. “I’m not going to judge anyone for settling a warrant. It's a very good thing. It's a golden opportunity.”
Wagoner Municipal Judge Lisa Garcia said she wants individuals with warrants to know she will work with them to determine a payment plan that works for their circumstances.
“We look at different things that determine what their actual monthly payment is going to be, such as if they have a job," she said. "I think citizens know I’m a pretty fair judge and I'm going to take into consideration any problems they may have had. It’s a good opportunity to start over.”