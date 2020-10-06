American-Tribune welcomes new staff member

A life-long Wagoner resident has joined the staff at the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Rhonda Morgan is the new customer service representative and joins news editor Christy Wheeland and marketing consultant Jeanne Fritz in the newspaper office.

As a CSR, Morgan will help customers with subscriptions, placing advertisements, obituaries and be a friendly face on the front line to greet customers either in person or over the telephone.

“We are so glad to have Rhonda join us here at the newspaper. She will be a tremendous addition to our team as we work to bring you local news in print, online and over social media platforms,” Wheeland said.

The newest staff member has a background in banking. She also spent 18 years working for Jim Hinds Sanitation where she provided customer service and handled accounts in a nine-city service area.

“I am happy to be back working in my hometown,” Morgan admitted. “I love my community and being involved in activities.”

Morgan attends Salina All-Nations Church. She loves animals, her extended family and enjoys going to art festivals and pow wows. She also loves hometown sports.

She and her husband, James, have been married for 27 years.