American Red Cross: Volunteers, blood donors needed for busy disaster season

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Disaster Action Team member:

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Kansas and Oklahoma Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 2,621 people after 1955 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, contact Ashley Trattner at 405-439-7890 or email her at ashley.trattner@redcross.org.

Blood and platelet donors needed: