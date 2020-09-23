American Legion Memorial nears completion

One by one, bricks commemorating the service of military personnel and others have been installed at the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial in downtown Coweta.

This past week the project on the corner of South Broadway and Pecan Street in front of Coweta City Hall has been a flurry of activity.

Bravo Builders, LLC in Coweta is the contractor on the project. Other businesses who have played a role in its installation include United Concrete, Yocham Trucking, Elias Aguinaga Masonry, Countyline electric, United Irrigation, BA Electric and T&G Powder Coating.

Bryson Memorial out of Houston, Texas, will do the signage for the project and install the American Legion 100th Anniversary stone that was dedicated in 2019.

The front wall of the memorial will include engraved plaques commemorating the community’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Lt. Col. Ernest Childers and Spc. Donald P. Sloat, along with the Coweta Eight, Cpl. Billy Kay Carver, Spc. Frank E. Faught, Tech Sgt. Dallas S. Perryman, Cpl. Grover W. Boston, Sgt. Phillip D. Sanders, Cpl. Edgar R. Pulliam Jr., Spc. Donald P. Sloat and Cpl. Jimmy L. Campbell, who were killed in action in Vietnam.

That work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.