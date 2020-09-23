American Legion Memorial nears completion

One by one, bricks commemorating the service of military personnel and others have been installed at the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial in downtown Coweta.
This past week the project on the corner of South Broadway and Pecan Street in front of Coweta City Hall has been a flurry of activity.
Bravo Builders, LLC in Coweta is the contractor on the project. Other businesses who have played a role in its installation include United Concrete, Yocham Trucking, Elias Aguinaga Masonry, Countyline electric, United Irrigation, BA Electric and T&G Powder Coating.
Bryson Memorial out of Houston, Texas, will do the signage for the project and install the American Legion 100th Anniversary stone that was dedicated in 2019.
The front wall of the memorial will include engraved plaques commemorating the community’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Lt. Col. Ernest Childers and Spc. Donald P. Sloat, along with the Coweta Eight, Cpl. Billy Kay Carver, Spc. Frank E. Faught, Tech Sgt. Dallas S. Perryman, Cpl. Grover W. Boston, Sgt. Phillip D. Sanders, Cpl. Edgar R. Pulliam Jr., Spc. Donald P. Sloat and Cpl. Jimmy L. Campbell, who were killed in action in Vietnam.
That work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
Post 226 member Mike Walker, who has been onsite for most all of the project, said a total of 168 small bricks and 59 large bricks have been individually engraved with names. They are now embedded in concrete.
In recent days, more bricks have been sold that will be added to the project.
“We have around 800 blank bricks in the floor of the memorial, so there is enough open space for future veteran names to be added,” Walker assured.
In addition to installing the bricks this past week, electric was added to properly illuminate the memorial.
The Legion plans to order red poppies to be planted in the front flower beds along South Broadway to further enhance the location.
Anyone who is thinking about purchasing a brick, but has yet to do so should contact Walker at 918-728-5833.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!