 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Memorial nears completion

American Legion Memorial nears completion

One by one, bricks commemorating the service of military personnel and others have been installed at the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial in downtown Coweta.

This past week the project on the corner of South Broadway and Pecan Street in front of Coweta City Hall has been a flurry of activity.

Bravo Builders, LLC in Coweta is the contractor on the project. Other businesses who have played a role in its installation include United Concrete, Yocham Trucking, Elias Aguinaga Masonry, Countyline electric, United Irrigation, BA Electric and T&G Powder Coating.

Bryson Memorial out of Houston, Texas, will do the signage for the project and install the American Legion 100th Anniversary stone that was dedicated in 2019.

The front wall of the memorial will include engraved plaques commemorating the community’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Lt. Col. Ernest Childers and Spc. Donald P. Sloat, along with the Coweta Eight, Cpl. Billy Kay Carver, Spc. Frank E. Faught, Tech Sgt. Dallas S. Perryman, Cpl. Grover W. Boston, Sgt. Phillip D. Sanders, Cpl. Edgar R. Pulliam Jr., Spc. Donald P. Sloat and Cpl. Jimmy L. Campbell, who were killed in action in Vietnam.

That work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

Post 226 member Mike Walker, who has been onsite for most all of the project, said a total of 168 small bricks and 59 large bricks have been individually engraved with names. They are now embedded in concrete.

In recent days, more bricks have been sold that will be added to the project.

“We have around 800 blank bricks in the floor of the memorial, so there is enough open space for future veteran names to be added,” Walker assured.

In addition to installing the bricks this past week, electric was added to properly illuminate the memorial.

The Legion plans to order red poppies to be planted in the front flower beds along South Broadway to further enhance the location.

Anyone who is thinking about purchasing a brick, but has yet to do so should contact Walker at 918-728-5833.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News