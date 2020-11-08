Alumni join Coweta Band for November 7 performance

Dozens of former Coweta Tiger Pride Band members returned to the community on Saturday, Nov. 7 to participate in a special performance of “Skate Night” along with the 2020 band.
The program, featuring music from the 1980s, includes “Forever Young” as the the final number. That is when the musicians from the past stepped onto the field to perform for an appreciative audience at Tiger Field.
“We have been wanting to do an alumni celebration for some time now,” Director Chris Koehn said. “This seemed like the perfect season to try it since we were not able to participate in our normal marching contests.”
Nearly 70 former CHS musicians and color guard members signed up to participate, with the majority of them making their way to the field. Earlier in the day, they went through rehearsals with current band members to go over their number.
Alumni celebration participants were band members dating as far back as far as 1979.
“It was wonderful to have the alumni members join our current members for the closing production. It was such a special moment for the program,” Koehn noted.
Among them was Dustin Stone who has marched with the band from 1994-1998.
“I can’t even tell you how much last night meant to me,” Stone said. “I’ve been a proud band parent since 2015 when my oldest daughter Makenzie joined the marching band under the direction of the Koehns. My middle daughter, Ashley, is now a senior and my youngest, Chloe, is in 8th grade.”
“I got to relive my high school days and take the field with all three of them on Saturday night,” he continued. “It was a very proud moment to be able to share in the success that they have all had that I hope was started way back in 1994 when I first took the field as a freshman.
“I could not be more proud of where the Koehns have taken this program since they arrived. To be able to perform under Mr. Koehn’s direction with all three of my daughters around me is going to be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”
Hollie (Hall) Stout marched in the Tiger Pride Band from 1986-1990. She said among her favorite memories are being named All-State piccolo, band queen, serving as drum major, Friday nights, travel, competitions and lifelong friendships made.
Zachary Anderson was in the band from 2009-2012. He said his favorite memory is, “the general feeling of a cohesive band family working together, competing together and sharing musical experiences together.”
Anthony Greeson marched in Coweta from 1989-1992. He said through band he has built some “amazing relationships that have lasted a lifetime.”
Chuck Black played trumpet with the Tiger Pride from 1990-1993 and came back home from Texas to perform Saturday night.
“I have no one favorite memory, but the friendships I made in band are the strongest I have ever formed,” he admitted.
Aspen Hutson was in the Coweta color guard from 2009-2012.
“I have many amazing memories from being in band, but my favorite has to be my dance feature in ‘1984’,” Hutson said. “I didn’t know it at the time, but I was dancing with the man I would fall in love with and is now my husband!”
The success of Saturday’s alumni celebration may very well set the stage for future performances in years to come.
For a photo gallery of Saturday's "Skate Night" performance, go to wagonercountyat.com.
