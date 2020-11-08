Alumni join Coweta Band for November 7 performance

Dozens of former Coweta Tiger Pride Band members returned to the community on Saturday, Nov. 7 to participate in a special performance of “Skate Night” along with the 2020 band.

The program, featuring music from the 1980s, includes “Forever Young” as the the final number. That is when the musicians from the past stepped onto the field to perform for an appreciative audience at Tiger Field.

“We have been wanting to do an alumni celebration for some time now,” Director Chris Koehn said. “This seemed like the perfect season to try it since we were not able to participate in our normal marching contests.”

Nearly 70 former CHS musicians and color guard members signed up to participate, with the majority of them making their way to the field. Earlier in the day, they went through rehearsals with current band members to go over their number.

Alumni celebration participants were band members dating as far back as far as 1979.

“It was wonderful to have the alumni members join our current members for the closing production. It was such a special moment for the program,” Koehn noted.

Among them was Dustin Stone who has marched with the band from 1994-1998.