Alumni band performance planned in Coweta

Anyone who has ever been a part of the Coweta Tiger Pride Band family is invited to participate in a special day of music planned Saturday, Nov. 7 in Coweta.

Director Chris Koehn said the band will conclude its non-conventional 2020 marching season with a tribute to Coweta Band alumni.

“The closing production of this year’s Skate Night show is ‘Forever Young’, and we invite all interested band alumni to perform on the field with current members for that production,” Koehn said.

Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. when a music/guard rehearsal for alumni is held in the band facility. From 3-5 p.m., a rehearsal with the full band will take place at the stadium.

A 90-minute dinner break will be taken before the alumni celebration show at 7 p.m.

If you are interested in performing at the event, please go to https://bit.ly/2Tr5A0B to complete a form.

“We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Nov. 7!” Koehn said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.