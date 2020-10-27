 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alumni band performance planned in Coweta

Alumni band performance planned in Coweta

{{featured_button_text}}
Alumni Band Promotion

Coweta band alumni are invited to join current Tiger Pride Band members for their final performance of the season scheduled Saturday, Nov. 7 at Tiger Field.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Anyone who has ever been a part of the Coweta Tiger Pride Band family is invited to participate in a special day of music planned Saturday, Nov. 7 in Coweta.

Director Chris Koehn said the band will conclude its non-conventional 2020 marching season with a tribute to Coweta Band alumni.

“The closing production of this year’s Skate Night show is ‘Forever Young’, and we invite all interested band alumni to perform on the field with current members for that production,” Koehn said.

Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. when a music/guard rehearsal for alumni is held in the band facility. From 3-5 p.m., a rehearsal with the full band will take place at the stadium.

A 90-minute dinner break will be taken before the alumni celebration show at 7 p.m.

If you are interested in performing at the event, please go to https://bit.ly/2Tr5A0B to complete a form.

“We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Nov. 7!” Koehn said.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News