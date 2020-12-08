Allamby steps down as Coweta Chamber director

After six years at the helm of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Carrie Allamby has stepped down from her position as executive director. Her last day on the job will be Thursday, Dec. 31.

She is leaving to work full-time in the resale industry where she will be her own boss.

“I recognized I was getting tired and burned out. To be fair to the community, I want to step aside and let someone else’s light shine brighter than mine could. It is the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Allamby said of her decision. “I want the chamber and the community to be successful. I know big things are on the horizon for Coweta and I hope the community embraces it.”

She said the one thing people hate is change, but that’s the one thing they can count on. Over the past few years, a couple of changes made by the organization relating to Fall Festival (the organization’s largest fundraising event) have not always been popular with the general public.

“The chamber is an easy target because we don’t come back (at criticism), or you get members who are upset but you do not understand why,” Allamby admitted. “You can please some people some of the time, but never all of the people all the time. But darn it, I want to please all of the people, it’s in my nature!”