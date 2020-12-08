Allamby steps down as Coweta Chamber director

After six years at the helm of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Carrie Allamby has stepped down from her position as executive director. Her last day on the job will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
She is leaving to work full-time in the resale industry where she will be her own boss.
“I recognized I was getting tired and burned out. To be fair to the community, I want to step aside and let someone else’s light shine brighter than mine could. It is the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Allamby said of her decision. “I want the chamber and the community to be successful. I know big things are on the horizon for Coweta and I hope the community embraces it.”
She said the one thing people hate is change, but that’s the one thing they can count on. Over the past few years, a couple of changes made by the organization relating to Fall Festival (the organization’s largest fundraising event) have not always been popular with the general public.
“The chamber is an easy target because we don’t come back (at criticism), or you get members who are upset but you do not understand why,” Allamby admitted. “You can please some people some of the time, but never all of the people all the time. But darn it, I want to please all of the people, it’s in my nature!”
“I’ve just decided that life is too short to be a topic of conversation on Coweta Chit-Chat,” she continued. “I don’t think people understand when they become keyboard warriors what they do to other people.
“To my predecessor, I hope their skin is a little thicker than mine. I poured my heart into my job and I gave the community everything I had.”
Allamby started working at the chamber in 2014. Her goal was to have a successful Fall Festival as, “that’s all I knew I was supposed to do.”
“I really had no clue,” she admitted. “If I had known everything the job entailed, I would have been more intimidated than what I was.”
She calls her job multi-faceted.
“Not only do you have members to make happy within your organization, but you have to make the community happy as well as your board of directors. The spotlight is on you,” she noted. “It doesn’t matter if the board has made a decision, I ultimately have been the face of the chamber.”
Did Allamby accomplish what she wanted during her tenure? She replied yes—that and then some. With Fall Festival alone, things look completely different now from when she first began.
“The stage looks very different because we put new banners up for our sponsors,” she said. “In 2019, we added a covered seating area at the end of food alley for people to sit where they were not baking in the hot sun. That was fantastic. We also added more vendors.
“We re-routed the parade, which makes for a safer environment,” Allamby added. “We know it wasn’t a popular decision, but I’ll sleep better for the rest of my life knowing the parade doesn’t go down a tight space on Broadway where someone could potentially hit vendors in their booths.”
When Fall Festival was cancelled this year, a Drive-Through Food Fair was quickly organized to take its place. The event generated an estimated $19,000 in revenue.
“A large portion of that went back to the food vendors, who lost a lot of money this year because of cancelled events,” Allamby said. “We paid our bills and then we gave $375 each to the Coweta Band, Coweta High School Academic Team, Wagoner County 4-H and the Community Special Athletes Organization who usually use Fall Festival as a fundraising tool.”
She said many downtown businesses saw a big increase in store traffic as well.
“It got people out and together and for one day, we all felt a little normal,” Allamby admitted.
Another Chamber success story involves youth. Allamby encouraged Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis to develop an internship program for Coweta seniors and hold an Adulting Day where soon-to-be graduates could learn more about banking, insurance, real estate, organizations and more.
“To know I had my hand in that makes me really happy. It was a great experience!” she exclaimed.
The groundwork is also being laid for the Chamber to form a Legislative Action Committee and develop a Leadership Coweta program.
Allamby admits when she started with the chamber six years ago, she was scared of the unknown. She has that same feeling now as she ventures out on her own into something completely different.
“If you jump into the unknown, you will fly,” she concluded.
