All State accolades: Coweta musicians earn state's top honor

January is traditionally the time of year with All-State musicians chosen by the Oklahoma Music Educators Association perform with their peers in the state spotlight. This year, however, the performances went virtual thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
Nonetheless, six instrumentalists with the Coweta Band program are among the 2021 honorees. They include Ian Brennan and Jacob Bliss with the All State Wind Symphony, Jeremy Kinkade, Mark Connors and Audrey Morales with the All State Symphonic Band, John Jones with the All State Jazz Band and alternate Brooke Sprague.
“We are proud of these students for working through the unusual circumstances this year to represent our program, school and community at the state level,” said Heather Koehn, director of junior high bands.
Let’s meet the honorees:
Ian Brennan
Ian Brennan, son of Robert and Ana Brennan, and is a three-time All State honoree and was selected as third chair bassoon. The senior has participated in the band program for seven years and the jazz band for six years.
He has received multiple superior ratings in solo and ensemble competitions and is a six-time All District Band honoree.
Brennan said it feels amazing to earn All State recognition.
“Being a three year All Stater is a very big deal,” he admitted. “I am so glad the hard work and commitment has paid off.”
The All State honoree said he has always been a creative person who has been drawing and making up songs since he was a small child.
“Band opened up a whole new world for me,” he explained. “I’ve learned so much about music and I realized it’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.
“I’d never even considered being a musician as a career before I joined band, but ever since I’ve been working on getting there. I owe it all to the help of my four awesome directors!”
Brennan said he loved having virtual tryouts his senior year.
“Having Mr. (Chris) Koehn there visibly and not behind a curtain to guide us through the audition process was a big help!” he exclaimed.
Jacob Bliss
Jacob Bliss, son of “Jon” and Shelly Bliss, is a two-time All State honoree and was selected as 10th chair clarinet. He is a junior and has participated in the band program since the 6th grade, primarily with the marching and concert bands. This year he joined the jazz band.
He has earned All District Band honors every year since the 7th grade.
Bliss admits he “was astonished” to learn he had been selected for All State honors.
“I did way better than I thought I would have. It felt a little surreal whenever I heard the news,” he said. “Virtual auditions were actually a little easier. Having to play your music in person is terrifying! The auditions were a lot more relaxed and leisurely.”
Bliss said participating in the instrumental music program has had a big impact on his life.
“Without music, I’m not really sure what I would be doing right now,” he said. “It is an amazing family that I get to be a part of. It keeps me busy and gives me something to look forward to.”
Jeremy Kinkade
Jeremy Kinkade, son of Kathryn Kinkade, is a first-time All State honoree selected as first chair contra clarinet. He has been involved with the Coweta Band program for five years.
He has earned several superior ratings with clarinet choir and solo performances and received All District Band honors for three years.
“I am very excited and happy that I made All State this year,” Kinkade admitted. “Tryouts didn’t have the same intensity as they did when we were in person, but I personally prefer virtual tryouts.”
The All State honoree said participating in the band program has had a significant impact on his life.
“It has helped me with my communication skills and shaped me to be a better person all in all, “he said. “Musically, the band program has made me significantly better at my instrument than I thought I could ever be.”
Mark Conners
Mark Conners, son of Mark and Rachael Conners, is a first-time All State honoree selected as 7th chair trumpet. He is a sophomore and completing his fifth year in the band program.
Conners has made the All District Band for four consecutive years and was chosen as lead trumpet for the All District Jazz Band this academic year. He has received superior ratings on every solo and ensemble he has ever competed with.
“I am really excited to be a part of All State,” Conners admitted. “Hopefully I can keep the streak going of being an All Stater for the next two years.”
The honored musician said while there are pros and cons to both live and virtual auditions, he preferred the virtual tryout this year.
One thing is for sure – he is “super passionate” about music.
“Combining that with an awesome group of people is just something super cool,” he commented. “I don’t know where I would be right now or what friends I would have if I didn’t join band.”
Audrey Morales
Audrey Morales, daughter of Sherry Morales, is a first-time All State honoree. The high school junior was selected for 5th chair tuba.
Morales has been involved with the band program for six years, performing with the jazz band, marching band and wind ensemble. She is a four-time All District Band honoree and has won superior ratings on solos and ensembles at both the district and state levels.
She earned Outstanding Freshman honors a couple of years ago and served one year as drum major.
Morales is a two-year member of the Tulsa Youth Symphony and has been selected for the Bands of America Honor Band for the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.
What are her thoughts on being selected as an All State musician?
“It’s really cool thinking all of your hard work has paid off and you’re one of the best musicians in the state!” she exclaimed.
The honoree admitted she preferred the virtual audition this year.
“I really love music and the relationships that I have made while being in the Coweta Band,” Morales noted.
John Jones
John Jones, son of Cindy Jones, is a first-time All State honoree playing trumpet. The senior has participated in the Coweta Band program for seven years.
He has earned All District Jazz Band and All District Concert Band honors nearly every year.
In 2019, he had the honor of playing TAPS for the Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony held at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta.
“I am proud of myself for the decisions I have made to get here, but I would not have been able to do so without the guidance and support from my directors,” Jones said about his All State selection.
He admitted he preferred the virtual auditions this year, citing the lack of pressure and the opportunity to bypass blind auditions.
So how has participating in the instrumental music program impacted Jones?
“Being in band has given me the opportunity to gain so much knowledge and experience in the music world,” he said. “It has also given me the ability to expand on my musicianship and begin creating my own music.”
Brooke Sprague
Brooke Sprague, daughter of Donald and Lori Sprague, is a first-time All State honoree. She is a sophomore and an alternate in the Symphonic Band, playing first clarinet.
This is her second year in the Coweta Band program. She performs with the marching band, clarinet choir and wind ensemble.
She earned All District honors as a freshman and has received superior ratings in both solo and ensemble performances.
Sprague admits she was surprised to receive All State recognition.
“I feel so incredibly honored that I get to play with some of the best high school musicians in the state,” she said. “It all feels like a dream because I never imagined being able to actually make All State – especially in my first year.”
Sprague said it was challenging to get practice time in with a director as she was quarantined for a while right before the audition. She preferred the virtual tryout as it took some pressure off of the performance.
“It was nice to just have Mrs. Koehn there because I felt more comfortable with my music around her. It helped to reassure me,” she commented.
Sprague said music has truly changed her life.
“I use to go to a very small school and I am very blessed to have the opportunity to transfer to Coweta,” she said. “Now, I have grown musically so much more than I ever imagined.”