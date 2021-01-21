All State accolades: Coweta musicians earn state's top honor

Bliss admits he “was astonished” to learn he had been selected for All State honors.

“I did way better than I thought I would have. It felt a little surreal whenever I heard the news,” he said. “Virtual auditions were actually a little easier. Having to play your music in person is terrifying! The auditions were a lot more relaxed and leisurely.”

Bliss said participating in the instrumental music program has had a big impact on his life.

“Without music, I’m not really sure what I would be doing right now,” he said. “It is an amazing family that I get to be a part of. It keeps me busy and gives me something to look forward to.”

Jeremy Kinkade

Jeremy Kinkade, son of Kathryn Kinkade, is a first-time All State honoree selected as first chair contra clarinet. He has been involved with the Coweta Band program for five years.

He has earned several superior ratings with clarinet choir and solo performances and received All District Band honors for three years.

“I am very excited and happy that I made All State this year,” Kinkade admitted. “Tryouts didn’t have the same intensity as they did when we were in person, but I personally prefer virtual tryouts.”