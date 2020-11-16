All District Band honors bestowed on Coweta musicians

A host of Coweta musicians recently competed in virtual auditions for the 2020-2021 Green Country Band Directors Association All District Honor Bands.
Heather Koehn, director of junior high bands for Coweta Public Schools, said high school students who were chosen will go on to compete for All State honors in the coming weeks.
All District honorees include:
High School—Drew Morris, piccolo 1; Hannah Romans, flute 13; Madi Kelley, oboe alternate 1; Ian Brennan, bassoon 2; Albert Zimin, e-flat clarinet 1; Jacob Bliss, clarinet 1; Brooke Sprague, clarinet 5; Carly Poindexter, clarinet 22; Ashley Stone, clarinet 24; Jeremy Kinkade, bass clarinet 4 and Edgar Cadena, bari sax 1.
Others include Mark Connors, trumpet 1; John Jones, trumpet 7; Sean Anderson, trumpet 12; Blake Jameson, trumpet 14; Danielle Amos, trumpet alternate 1; Bret Myers, trumpet alternate 2; Sephra Jarde, horn 5; Layton Haught, euphonium 1; Audrey Morales, tuba 2; Bryce Campbell, tuba 3; Ethan Anderson, percussion 5; Tho Nguyen, percussion alternate 1 and Roy Giller, percussion alternate 2.
8th and 9th Grade – Kaitlyn Anderson, flute 13; Aaliyah Roberts, flute alternate 1; Mia Cole, bassoon 1; Hetute Noble, clarinet 9; Addisyn Walsh, clarinet 13; Daniel Dill, Clarinet 15; Jordon Mills, clarinet 16; Desiree Littlefield, clarinet 19; Gracen Ripperger, bass clarinet 1 and Kolin Gulley, bass clarinet 2.
Others include Jax Harbison, bass clarinet 3; Katya Lawless, alto sax 5; Chloe Stone, alto sax 6; Jocelyn Doeksen, alto sax alternate 1; Adylin McCage, bari sax 2; Kenzie Slaymaker, bari sax alternate 1; Savannah Fedrick, trumpet 1; Morgan Miller, trumpet 6; Regan Dobbins, trumpet 10 and Emma Lindsey, trumpet 12.
Also, Cody Hall, horn 4; Mike Cortes, horn 6; Bessie Standifird, trombone 9; Titus Graves, euphonium 4; Nick Namahoe, tuba 3; Justice Baughman, tuba 5; Mason Griebel, tuba alternate 2; Evan Perschnick, percussion 5 and Julian Perez, percussion alternate 2.
7th Grade – Loren Clark, flute 1; Sydney Francis, flute 2; Jaxson Cornell, flute 3; Channing Anderson, flute 5; Miley Pearce, flute 7; Kaisha Ogans, flute 8; Kadence Stapleton, clarinet 1; Sevilla Fedrick, clarinet 7; Truett Joiner, clarinet 12; Brooklyn Singleton, alto sax 4; Ryan Fryer, trumpet 2 and David Layer, trumpet 3
Others include Jenna Harbison, trumpet 7; Sophie Albertus, trumpet 8; Addisyn Davis, horn 3; Isabella Whittingahan, trombone 3; Corbin Valsaint, trombone 5; Ethan Jones, tuba 1; Hannah Myers, percussion 1; Liam Brinkley, percussion 2; Alison Boone, percussion 3 and T.J. Elliott, percussion 6.
