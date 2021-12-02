Alan Thompson ready to rock the Wagoner Civic Center Dec. 10

Alan Thompson, from Wagoner, is not a t-shirt and jeans kind of guy. Think Steven Tyler from Aerosmith or Bret Michaels from Poison, and you’ll see the similarities. Just like those 80’s rock legends, he loves rock and roll, and he’s planning on bringing that same energy to the Wagoner Civic Center for a “rocking” good time on Dec. 10.
Thompson, or as some known him as Alby Good, is bringing the band back together to perform an hour and a half of rock classics from the 70’s to the 90’s, as part of the City of Wagoner’s “Your Christmas Destination” Winter Concert Series.
“I expect this to be quite the spectacle,” Thompson said. “It will bring people back to a time where they may have had their first kiss, or saw a headlining performer for the first time.”
Thompson is a singer, songwriter and performer from Wagoner, and got his start in the late 80’s when rock and roll dominated the music scene. He grew up singing in the church and would eventually draw on influences as diverse as Elvis, Rod Stewart, and Prince to name a few.
He’s no slouch, either. He even recorded a video play record on the Nashville Network back in the day.
“That’s a time I’ll never forget,” he said, while reminiscing about his experiences walking the streets of Nashville and Los Angeles.
His performances, coupled with a guitar player that could rock the socks out of any guitarist in the industry, is energy-fueled with a collage of the best of British and American rock music. If you feel like you’re “livin’ on a prayer” when Bon Jovi and ZZ Top come on the radio, he might be the cup of tea you’re searching for on Dec. 10.
He lives for the stage entertaining the masses, and he’d be the first to tell you that’s when he feels most at home. His heart is for the fans, and they always seem to reciprocate, he said.
He’ll be dressed to the nines, and band members have a “no jeans, no t-shirt” rule. He isn’t playing for a bar or club. This is a full-out classic rock concert, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“You wouldn’t dare wear the costume I will have that night on the street,” he said with a laugh. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
Thompson was originally neck deep planning to bring the band back together for a show in early 2020, but then the unthinkable happened. The COVID-19 pandemic struck, and they didn’t have a choice but to halt preparations.
The Dec. 10 performance will be the make-up date, but it worked out in their favor. It gave the band plenty of time to fine tune the logistics, and provide fans with the mega classic rock experience they’ve been longing for.
If all goes well — which it should — it could be the inaugural show that will drive more performances in Wagoner, and surrounding areas, for the future.
“I’ll be telling my guys before the show, ‘right now, we are it. Nothing else matters. It’s time to give it everything we got.’”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at 231 E. Church St. or at the door the night of the show. Tickets are $5. There will be concessions with drinks and snacks, and t-shirts available for purchase.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave.
As always, Thompson promises, "Alby good."