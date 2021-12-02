Alan Thompson ready to rock the Wagoner Civic Center Dec. 10

His performances, coupled with a guitar player that could rock the socks out of any guitarist in the industry, is energy-fueled with a collage of the best of British and American rock music. If you feel like you’re “livin’ on a prayer” when Bon Jovi and ZZ Top come on the radio, he might be the cup of tea you’re searching for on Dec. 10.

He lives for the stage entertaining the masses, and he’d be the first to tell you that’s when he feels most at home. His heart is for the fans, and they always seem to reciprocate, he said.

He’ll be dressed to the nines, and band members have a “no jeans, no t-shirt” rule. He isn’t playing for a bar or club. This is a full-out classic rock concert, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“You wouldn’t dare wear the costume I will have that night on the street,” he said with a laugh. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Thompson was originally neck deep planning to bring the band back together for a show in early 2020, but then the unthinkable happened. The COVID-19 pandemic struck, and they didn’t have a choice but to halt preparations.