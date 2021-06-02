Admiral Twin at 70: Check out these drive-in theaters from the past (including one that may come back)

Available on YouTube, an April 8 episode of SeneGence International’s Billion Dollar Lips was titled “Hometown Makeover Takeover” and it features Rogers-Kante talking with Shirey about various projects in Sapulpa, including plans for the drive-in.

“I grew up here and I remember many, many weekends spent at the TeePee Drive-In in the car with either my mom or my dad or both,” Rogers-Kante said. “Those memories are some of my most cherished memories, so we were thrilled to get ahold of the property and know that we can restore it and bring it back to life and do it in a way that can be enjoyed by even more people today.”

Rogers-Kante said the drive-in has been neglected for about 40 years, so there is much work ahead, but she wants to reintroduce it to moviegoers in the spring of 2022 and emphasize a 1950s theme. In the episode, she talked about having immobile bodies of 1950s cars on site so people who aren’t old enough to drive can watch movies from the vehicles.

She also mentioned having refurbished 1950s travel trailers (equipped with viewing windows) on site so guests can watch movies or, if they choose, spend the night in them.