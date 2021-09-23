 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Addresses announced for Wagoner city wide garage sale
0 Comments

Addresses announced for Wagoner city wide garage sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wagoner city wide garage sale

The start time of each sale is at the discretion of the permitted address.

 Justin Ayer

Related: Wagoner City wide garage sale happening Oct. 2

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the fall city wide garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 2021.

The start time of each sale is at the discretion of the permitted address.

Addresses include:

900 S.E. 7th St.

306 S. Taft Ave

201 S. Main

101 N.E. 2nd St

1305 S.E 2nd

901 S. Garfield Ave

1501 S.E. 2nd

1107 N. Story Ave

1106 S.E. 10th

601 21st St

109 1/2 N. Casaver

906 N.W. 15th St

602 N. Main St.

509 N. Main

508 N.W. 7th ​St

1408 Trenton Circle

1306 S.E. 10th St

102 N. Jefferson

3327 OK - 51

10005 S.W. 15th St

108 N. Bettes Ave

1301 Kennedy Court

506 S. Madison Ave

1206 S.E. 10th St

1006 S.E. 12th St

72215 S. 319 Ct

68682 S. 313rd

508 Melody Ln

1518 S.E. 12th

33914 OK - 51

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News