Addresses announced for Wagoner city wide garage sale

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the fall city wide garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 2021.
The start time of each sale is at the discretion of the permitted address.
Addresses include:
900 S.E. 7th St.
306 S. Taft Ave
201 S. Main
101 N.E. 2nd St
1305 S.E 2nd
901 S. Garfield Ave
1501 S.E. 2nd
1107 N. Story Ave
1106 S.E. 10th
601 21st St
109 1/2 N. Casaver
906 N.W. 15th St
602 N. Main St.
509 N. Main
508 N.W. 7th St
1408 Trenton Circle
1306 S.E. 10th St
102 N. Jefferson
3327 OK - 51
10005 S.W. 15th St
108 N. Bettes Ave
1301 Kennedy Court
506 S. Madison Ave
1206 S.E. 10th St
1006 S.E. 12th St
72215 S. 319 Ct
68682 S. 313rd
508 Melody Ln
1518 S.E. 12th
33914 OK - 51