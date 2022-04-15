Addresses announced for 2022 Wagoner City Wide Garage Sale

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend for the Wagoner area on April 22-24.

The chamber coordinates two sales per year — one in the spring and the other in the fall. The goal in hosting these annual events is to attract visitors from the surrounding communities to Wagoner to create an economic impact on our community. Many visitors make a day out of it and eat at our restaurants and even shop with our retailers. Additionally, it gives citizens an opportunity to do some spring cleaning and get rid of items they don’t want or need anymore.

Information:

-Most sales will take place on Friday and Saturday and the start and end of each sale is up to each participant

-Deadline has passed to get your address published in the advertising. Residents may still have a sale, but their address will not be published in any of the advertising. They are welcome to put their address in the comments section of the pinned post with the submitted addresses on our Facebook

-Participants do not need to obtain a garage sale permit for the Spring City Wide Sale weekend to participate, however they need to follow the rules.

Official Rules:

-All garage sale advertising signs must be on private property

-Any signs placed on public right-of-way will be picked up by the city code enforcement officer and disposed of

-Signs must be behind sidewalks and/or utility poles

-$150 citation will be issued for each ordinance violation by the City of Wagoner Code Enforcement

Participating Addresses:

