Addresses announced for 2022 Wagoner City Wide Garage Sale

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend for the Wagoner area on April 22-24.
The chamber coordinates two sales per year — one in the spring and the other in the fall. The goal in hosting these annual events is to attract visitors from the surrounding communities to Wagoner to create an economic impact on our community. Many visitors make a day out of it and eat at our restaurants and even shop with our retailers. Additionally, it gives citizens an opportunity to do some spring cleaning and get rid of items they don’t want or need anymore.
Information:
-Most sales will take place on Friday and Saturday and the start and end of each sale is up to each participant
-Deadline has passed to get your address published in the advertising. Residents may still have a sale, but their address will not be published in any of the advertising. They are welcome to put their address in the comments section of the pinned post with the submitted addresses on our Facebook
People are also reading…
-Participants do not need to obtain a garage sale permit for the Spring City Wide Sale weekend to participate, however they need to follow the rules.
Official Rules:
-All garage sale advertising signs must be on private property
-Any signs placed on public right-of-way will be picked up by the city code enforcement officer and disposed of
-Signs must be behind sidewalks and/or utility poles
-$150 citation will be issued for each ordinance violation by the City of Wagoner Code Enforcement
Participating Addresses:
903 S.W. 5th St
Wagoner Soccer Fields
707 N.E. 10th St
1404 Carter Ave
600 N. Main
1306 S.E. 1st
700 E. Cherokee
115 S. State St
705 S.W. 23rd Street
605 N.E. 4th St
606 N.W. 10th
901 N.W. 15th St
1802 S.W. 3rd St
1514 Crestwood Drive
505 Park Pl
500 Park Pl
906 N.W. 15th St
503 N.W. 6th
34014 Eagle Circle
1106 N.E. 9th St
407 N. Gertrude Ave
1101 S.W. 4th
1210 E .Cherokee St
705 S.W. 23rd St
1003 S.E. 13th St
800 S. Cobb
601 N.E. 2nd St
903 S.E. 8th St
2005 W. OK- 51
1405 Ford Circle Dr
602 S. Powell
700 N. Story (Corner of 6th & Story)
1203 N.E. 1st St Lot 14
705 S. Cobb Ave
1006 S.W. 14 St.
809 N. Proctor Ave/N.E. 8th St.
407 N.W. 10th St
706 S.E. 6th
1509 S.E. 7th
306 S. Taft Ave
708 S.W. 4th St
503 Park St
705 N. Main St
705 S.E. 4th St
706 S.W. 23rd St
1106 S.E. 13th St
1611 River Park Ave
1107 S.W. 3rd St
1107 S. 3rd St