Additional payback fees coming for GRDA customers after February storm

Starting Nov. 1, all Grand River Dam Authority, or GRDA, customers will be paying approximately $1.25 per month over the course of 10 years to pay back for the extreme power costs associated with the February winter storm.

Wagoner City Councilors voted 8-0 at a Special Called meeting Tuesday for the ‘PCAx-120’ option, which essentially means all GRDA customers in the city of Wagoner, have 120 months to pay back GRDA.

The PCAx-120 gives customers options to spread costs over time. The city of Wagoner is not locked in to a 10-year repayment format, and it can be paid off earlier if they choose. City staff recommended to city councilors to do the PCAx-120 option, said Dwayne Elam, Wagoner City Administrator and Public Works Director.

The total Wagoner Public Works Authority Cost is $1,163,792.02 to GRDA. To put it in perspective, the total GRDA cost of February’s winter weather event was $102,388,191. That is 72 percent of GRDA’s annual 2021 fuel and purchased power budget.

The other ‘PCA’ options were to get the GRDA costs paid off in one year or one month. However, it would be much more of a utility burden on residents.

Elam said Tahlequah, Pryor and Sallisaw have already voted to go for the 10-year option to pay back GRDA.