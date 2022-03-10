Additional investigators awarded at March Coweta City Council Meeting

Two more District 27 agents were awarded the American Police Hall of Fame Criminal Investigation Award at the Coweta City Council Meeting on March 7, 2022.

Stephanie Stephens and John Owens, two District 27 Agents, were recognized. Vicky Lyons, who was not present at the council meeting, was also on the list to be recognized.

Their efforts are being noticed for their tireless work in the Coweta Kum & Go armed robbery in November 2021, where a gunman is accused of shooting a clerk five times. Coweta police named Ellic Edward Hayden, 27, of Tulsa, as the sole suspect in the robbery at 15139 OK-72 in Coweta weeks later.

“I don’t even think these people slept during the court of the investigation,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “These investigators were all very dedicated in this matter. We love working with Coweta P.D. They did everything they could to solve this crime.”

Stephens, Owens and Lyons also joined Ofc. Jones and Det. McCollough with Coweta P.D., Glenda Dagget with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Travis Saulsberry, Eric Helms and Colby Wright, with the District 27 Task Force, for their heroic assistance in the capturing of the suspect.

“We realty can’t stress enough how important it was to have them assist us in this investigation.” said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell. “We really appreciate their service.”

