Additional fees coming to pay back GRDA after February storm
Additional fees coming to pay back GRDA after February storm

  Updated
Feb storm

An 'extreme amount of power' was used in Wagoner Feb. 14-20, according to GRDA officials.

 Tulsa World File

Starting Nov. 1, all Wagoner residents will pay approximately $1.25 per month over the course of 10 years to pay back Grand River Dam Authority, or GRDA, for the extreme power costs associated with the February winter storm.

Wagoner City Councilors voted 8-0 at a Special Called meeting Tuesday for the ‘PCAx-120’ option, which essentially means all GRDA customers in the city of Wagoner, have 120 months to pay back GRDA.

The PCAx-120 gives customers options to spread costs over time. The city of Wagoner is not locked in to a 10-year repayment format, and it can be paid off earlier if they choose. City staff recommended to city councilors to do the PCAx-120 option, said Dwayne Elam, Wagoner City Administrator and Public Works Director.

The total Wagoner Public Works Authority Cost is $1,163,792.02 to GRDA. To put it in perspective, the total GRDA cost of February’s winter weather event was $102,388,191. That is 72 percent of GRDA’s annual 2021 fuel and purchased power budget.

The other ‘PCA’ options were to get the GRDA costs paid off in one year or one month. However, it would be much more of a utility burden on residents.

Elam said Tahlequah, Pryor and Sallisaw have already voted to go for the 10-year option to pay back GRDA.

“We are not alone in this,” Elam said.

These GRDA fees are not associated with Wagoner's electric, water and wastewater rate increases also beginning on Nov. 1.

news@wagonercountyat.com

