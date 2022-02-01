Additional discussion needed for stormwater utility fee in Wagoner

You may have been wondering why city of Wagoner officials abruptly canceled last month’s public hearing regarding the creation of a stormwater utility fee in city limits.
The answer: They just need a little bit more time to get it right.
The history of Wagoner’s stormwater flooding can go back for decades, and Wagoner City Planner Doug Moore and Flood Plain Administrator Bill Smith would be the first to say how bad it gets.
In a stormwater handout obtained by Moore, the city of Wagoner adopted a stormwater ordinance No. 923 in August of 2016. It reads, “The stormwater management program should be funded in the manner of a public utility.” However, at the time of adoption, there was not a stormwater fee associated with this ordinance; only stormwater permitting and review fees for individual stormwater applications.
Many communities in the area – city of Tulsa, city of Broken Arrow, city of Sapulpa, city of Tahlequah, city of Owasso, and city of Jenks adopted similar programs beginning in the mid-1970's to fund City construction activities to preserve a safe and healthy environment for generations of today and tomorrow, the handout said.
Currently, Wagoner’s street department provides limited stormwater services, like cleaning bar ditches, replacing intersection culverts and installing new customer driveway culverts. However, city officials said the list is much longer.
The stormwater utility fee would be a “dedicated funding mechanism to pay for a stormwater management program.” The fee would be assessed based upon the propery owner’s usage of the system, i.e. how much stormwater runoff a property generates.
The fee can be adjusted as costs of labor and materials rise, and vary between residential, commercial and industrial developments.
A subcommittee has been working on setting the utility.
Both Moore and Smith had proposed residential and non-residential stormwater utility fees, but they since redacted those amounts so they can establish fairer prices, Moore said over the phone. It’s why January’s stormwater utility public forum was canceled at the Wagoner Civic Center. They plan to host a rescheduled public forum in the next few months.
The stormwater fees would be collected on a monthly basis from an additional line item on customer water bills. It would be used primarily for “development and maintenance of regional stormwater detention facilities, stream and channel maintenance and/or improvements, pumping stations, culverts, bar ditches, and other drainage facilities. The stormwater fee will also be used to replace existing residential or non-residential culverts in the event the culvert is creating a flooding condition due to hydraulic under-sizing, or damage.”
The city of Wagoner has approximately 56 miles of city streets, equating to about 112 miles of bar ditches. There are approximately 2,800 culverts under the intersections of city streets, the handout states.
The city of Wagoner applied for a $4.55 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to fund stormwater infrastructure to address severe drainage issues, particularly along Cherokee Street downtown. Other projects include Maple Park regional stormwater detention facilities and re-channelization and a Casaver storm drainage system. A portion of the stormwater utility fee would be used to repay the debt on the loan, the handout explained.
The proposed stormwater utility fee will generate approximately $79,000 per month to offset the OWRB Loan Payment ($4.5 M) – 30 year term, $256K annual labor and benefits of four stormwater employees and $400,000 for equipment and maintenance costs.
Other capital improvement projects that will be funded solely by the stormwater Utility Fee as funds are accumulated for use include:
• E. Cherokee Drainage Project from Hwy 69 east to the railroad - $4.4M +/-
• Dunbar Park Regional Multi-Purposed Stormwater Detention Facility (grading only) - $1.5M +/-
• WEDA Stormwater Detention Facility - $385K +/-
• Dike 10 Pump Station – HMGP Grant and matching funds from Stormwater Utility Fee
• East Coal Creek Cleanout Project - $500K +/-
• City of Wagoner Bar Ditches and Intersection Culverts - $7.6M +/-
• Repair Channel retaining walls on North and South Tributaries - $ 450K +/-
• Complete the Maple Park Storm Drainage Channel – NE of New Park Bridge to Dike 10 - $300K +/-
• Regional Stormwater Detention Facility south of SE 15th Street on N 4280 Road (East Side) – City Industrial Area (future) - $2.6M +/-
• Ongoing Maintenance of Existing Projects includes removal of sedimentation in bar ditches, streams and creeks, and repair of intersection culvert damage.