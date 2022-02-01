Additional discussion needed for stormwater utility fee in Wagoner

Currently, Wagoner’s street department provides limited stormwater services, like cleaning bar ditches, replacing intersection culverts and installing new customer driveway culverts. However, city officials said the list is much longer.

The stormwater utility fee would be a “dedicated funding mechanism to pay for a stormwater management program.” The fee would be assessed based upon the propery owner’s usage of the system, i.e. how much stormwater runoff a property generates.

The fee can be adjusted as costs of labor and materials rise, and vary between residential, commercial and industrial developments.

A subcommittee has been working on setting the utility.

Both Moore and Smith had proposed residential and non-residential stormwater utility fees, but they since redacted those amounts so they can establish fairer prices, Moore said over the phone. It’s why January’s stormwater utility public forum was canceled at the Wagoner Civic Center. They plan to host a rescheduled public forum in the next few months.