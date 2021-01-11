Absentee ballot requirements go back to "normal" for 2021

A temporary absentee ballot verification option that was put in place by state legislators last year has expired.

Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said the temporary verification option was part of Senate Bill 210, which was passed in the spring of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The bill gave Oklahoma voters the option to include a copy of their valid ID in lieu of a notarized or witnessed signature on their absentee ballot affidavit. Certain provisions of the bill were valid for the 2020 election year only and expired in December.

Call said voters who request absentee ballots in 2021 will receive updated absentee ballot instructions with their balloting material and should read them thoroughly before placing their ballot in the mail.

She reminded that “standard” absentee ballot affidavits are required to be notarized. “Physically incapacitated” absentee ballot affidavits must have the voter’s signature witnessed by two people.

“In other words, voters will submit their absentee ballots the same way they did prior to Senate Bill 210,” Call said. “As always, we recommend voters allow themselves plenty of time to receive, vote and return their ballots.”