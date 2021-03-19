ABC Salon in Wagoner offers free prom dresses to girls in need

As the end of the school year draws near, so does the special rite of passage that is prom.
The time is exciting as young girls go dress shopping, but for those that can’t afford to spend upwards of several hundreds of dollars on a dress, ABC Salon in Wagoner is offering up its own solution.
For the past three years, ABC Salon owner Roxanne Wheeler has used the back portion of her salon as a storage space for donated prom dresses from the community.
Every year, she brings out her donated dresses and allows young girls who would otherwise not have the means to select a prom dress.
“About three years ago, I just found it in my heart to start collecting prom dresses and donating them out,” said Wheeler. “It was just a thought I had, something I felt I needed to do. Right now I think we have around 20-30 choices. People just bring me their prom dresses that they no longer want or if they want to clear out their closet. Then I hold them until the next prom and give them away.”
Wheeler said she enjoys helping girls that need dresses, many of whom have families struggling financially due to being single parents or being raised by their grandparents.
“There's people that want their kid to have a good experience, but still yet not break the bank. If the door’s open, they can come in and try on a dress and pick out the one they want. Not much I'm doing. I'm just providing the location. The community are the ones donating them,” said Wheeler.
She said this year she has a larger number of dresses than usual due to many of last year’s proms being cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I have a lot of dresses because last year they didn't have a prom, so I have last year's donations and this year's donations. People also keep calling to ask to donate,” Wheeler said.
She encourages girls that come to her shop to come with an open mind.
“I tell them not to have any judgments before they try something on. They might not like a dress because it’s not the color they want or something like that, but then they realize they really don't need the color and that they just like the dress. I try to encourage them if it's in their size to at least try it on because it might not be what you're looking for, but it might be the perfect dress.”
If a girl isn’t successful the first time, Wheeler also encourages them to keep checking back.
“I might not have what you want that day, but you might check back in a week later and I might have something. I love doing this and their little faces of joy when they find the right dress is thanks enough.”
In addition to free prom dresses, Wheeler also offers free wigs to teenagers experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.
ABC Salon is located at 404 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. For more information, call 918-485-2880.