ABC Salon in Wagoner offers free prom dresses to girls in need

She said this year she has a larger number of dresses than usual due to many of last year’s proms being cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I have a lot of dresses because last year they didn't have a prom, so I have last year's donations and this year's donations. People also keep calling to ask to donate,” Wheeler said.

She encourages girls that come to her shop to come with an open mind.

“I tell them not to have any judgments before they try something on. They might not like a dress because it’s not the color they want or something like that, but then they realize they really don't need the color and that they just like the dress. I try to encourage them if it's in their size to at least try it on because it might not be what you're looking for, but it might be the perfect dress.”

If a girl isn’t successful the first time, Wheeler also encourages them to keep checking back.

“I might not have what you want that day, but you might check back in a week later and I might have something. I love doing this and their little faces of joy when they find the right dress is thanks enough.”

In addition to free prom dresses, Wheeler also offers free wigs to teenagers experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.

ABC Salon is located at 404 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. For more information, call 918-485-2880.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.