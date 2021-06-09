A record number play in this year's Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament

Neither puddles along the fairways nor a last-minute spring shower could put a damper on the 29th annual Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament at Indian Springs Country Club in Broken Arrow.

A record 84 golfers comprising 21 teams competed for bragging rights, trophies and prizes while showing their support for the business organization.

Chamber Director Christy Wheeland said the tournament’s success has set the stage for what is expected to be a banner year for chamber activities.

“People are chomping at the bit to get back to ‘normal’ after 2020 where activities were stymied by COVID-19,” she said. “While some tournament participants have been here every year, the 2021 tournament drew some new teams and individuals. We are thrilled with the turnout!”

The afternoon of golf concluded with the presentation of trophies to top scoring teams, provided by trophy sponsor Century 21 – First Choice Realty. First-place champion honors went to the Mark Harwood, DDS – Coweta Smiles team comprised of Mark Harwood, Brett James, Aaron Vines and Dustin Bass.

CAMO Restoration and Construction, Inc. captured second place. Winning golfers were Carl Holmes, Randy Holmes, Charles Holmes and Ricky Holmes.