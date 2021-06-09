A record number play in this year's Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament

Neither puddles along the fairways nor a last-minute spring shower could put a damper on the 29th annual Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament at Indian Springs Country Club in Broken Arrow.
A record 84 golfers comprising 21 teams competed for bragging rights, trophies and prizes while showing their support for the business organization.
Chamber Director Christy Wheeland said the tournament’s success has set the stage for what is expected to be a banner year for chamber activities.
“People are chomping at the bit to get back to ‘normal’ after 2020 where activities were stymied by COVID-19,” she said. “While some tournament participants have been here every year, the 2021 tournament drew some new teams and individuals. We are thrilled with the turnout!”
The afternoon of golf concluded with the presentation of trophies to top scoring teams, provided by trophy sponsor Century 21 – First Choice Realty. First-place champion honors went to the Mark Harwood, DDS – Coweta Smiles team comprised of Mark Harwood, Brett James, Aaron Vines and Dustin Bass.
CAMO Restoration and Construction, Inc. captured second place. Winning golfers were Carl Holmes, Randy Holmes, Charles Holmes and Ricky Holmes.
There was a three-way tie between teams for 3rd place. Honors went to the City of Coweta, represented by Michael Bell, Jerry Burtner, Greg Edwards and Brian Woodward.
Also in the mix were Chris Rector, Ricky Thune, Eric Gentry and Ryan Yates with Firstar Bank Mortgage and Kenny Pryor, Drew Highberger, Daniel Buckingham and Will Fowler with AXON Construction, Inc.
Winner of last-place honors was the Chinowth & Cohen team of Joshua Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Brandon Fowler and Nick Lawson. They took their placing in stride, vowing with humor to “avenge their loss” in 2022.
Individual honors went to Peter McAdams with Firstar Bank Mortgage for the longest drive on hole No. 4 and to Rick Blosser with DASON Restoration for coming closest to the pin on hole No. 17.
Wheeland said three golfers came within mere inches of hitting a hole-in-one on hole No. 11. Had one of them gone in, the winning golfer would have won a $10,000 cash prize.
Other teams and golfers participating in the tournament were:
Abundant Rain Ministries – Doug Muse, John Thompson, Kyler Ng and Ron Spradlin.
BancFirst – Arville Morgan, Eddie Reynolds, Mark Truitt and Shannon Berg-Lawley.
Bravo Builders – Brandon Voss, Clint Burrows, Austin Burkdoll and Mark Lampley.
DASON Fire & Water Restoration, Inc. (Team 1) – Cecil Stubblefield, Kevin Hefley, Ryan Roper and Phil Mirkin.
DASON Fire & Water Restoration, inc. (Team 2) – Rick Blosser, Natalie Bonham, Thomas Collins and Zach Garner.
Davis H. Elliott – Tyler Buttram, Steve Smith, Matt Brown and Chad Nelson.
Green Country Federal Credit Union – Brent Carlow, E.J. Wilson, Robert Wilson and Steve Taylor.
Ingle Heat & Air – Chuck Ingle, Van Elmers, Jimmy Edwards and Toby Hewitt.
RCB Bank – Jake Dwyer, Andrew Curley, Austin Allison and Josh Hewitt.
Security Bank – Ryan Webb, Savanah Webb, Daryl Horn and David Lichtenwalter.
SPI, LLC – Jim Pyle, Matthew Schuster, Robert Barnett and Tony Barnett.
Truco Development Co., LLC – Chris Truitt, Dustin Truitt, Tyler Vining and Brandon Rainbolt.
TTCU Federal Credit Union – Jeremy Nix and team.
Warfeather -Brian Park, Glenn May, Emerson Pollard and Joel Murphy.
Windstream – Aaron Morris, Mike Blackmon, Scott Kuck and Robert Marsellis.
“It was a great day of golf on a great course!” Wheeland exclaimed. “We appreciate our corporate sponsors for helping to make it all possible.”
Prizes for the day were provided by Lit’l Links Golf Club in Broken Arrow, Golf Galaxy, Pheasant Run Golf Club in Enid, Meadowlake Golf Course in Enid, Turkey Creek Golf Club in Hennessey and Austin Burkdoll (Senior PGA Pass).
Presenting sponsor was DASON Fire & Water Restoration, Inc. RCB Bank served as lunch sponsor and Warfeather was the Hole-in-One sponsor. Beverage cart sponsor was Security Bank and Cart Sponsor was BancFirst. TTCU Federal Credit Union sponsored the longest drive competition and Windstream sponsored the Closest to the Pin contest.
Hole sponsors for the tournament included Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Natalie Bonham with Shelter Insurance, Sarah Wells with Oklahoma Farm Bureau, SERVPRO of Mayes & Wagoner Counties, Josh Richardson with Chinowth & Cohen, MPACT Fund Raising, FNB Coweta, Davis Elliott, Dr. Mark Harwood with Coweta Smiles, Ingle Heat & Air, Bright Beginnings Learning Center, AXON Construction, Freedom Insurance, Brown Family Funeral Home and Disaster Restoration Services.
Wheeland offered a special thank you to tournament volunteers Ronda Walton, Jessica Morris, Karen Davis, Bobbie Peer, Victoria Miller, Sarah and Kirk Wells and Natalie Bonham, along with committee members Pam Morris, Austin Burkdoll, E.J. Green, Karen Risley and Rayna Gill for all their efforts.