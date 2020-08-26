A 'playground' of activity growing at Lincoln Enrichment Center

Things are definitely blooming at The Lincoln Enrichment Center.

A major fundraising effort, spearheaded by John W. Jones, was undertaken in 2018 for the playground and thanks to public and private donors including the Rotary Club of Wagoner, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Arvest Bank, and the Wagoner Parrot Head Club, the state of the art playground was purchased and installed.

This spring, the Lincoln Enrichment Center expanded the garden to focus on the Monarch Butterflies with education, learning, and demonstrations and added eight new garden beds. Due to the efforts of lead garden volunteer, Nancy Russell Waggoner, and several dedicated volunteers, nine different foods (tomatoes, peppers, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, summer squash, tomatillos, melons, watermelons and okra), 50 native perennial plants and flowers, and eight annual nectar plants were grown this summer. The organization also applied for and received free milkweed plants from Kansas University in order and became a Monarch Watch Station.

“The Lincoln Learning Garden is a labor of love. There is no other community garden here that shares the pollinator and native plant importance. We are able to grow plants chemically free to provide an ecosystem for pollinators, and to share that beauty, joy, and enthusiasm with our children and the community. The bonus is that we are growing vegetables for the community,” said Waggoner.

During Spring Break Week, the Lincoln Enrichment Center, along with generous supporters, served 600 hot meals to over 80 students and family members.