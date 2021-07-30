A million miles: Janet Yeller retires from Coweta Post Office after 39-year career

It also goes to show the unthinkable can happen after a nearly, four-decade long career.

“I worked with a lady, Norma Barnes, on the route I started on subbing — and her grandson subbed with me. Now, he’s a regular carrier. So I started subbing for a lady and her grandson is working for the post office fulltime and he subbed for me for a while,” she said.

When she first started in 1982, Yeller said the Coweta Post Office had two full-time routes and one auxiliary route, which wasn’t fulltime. Now the Coweta Post Office has eight routes.

But if there’s one thing Yeller said she’s going to miss more than anything else in her retirement years, it’s the people that live along her route.

Her day is often filled with enlightening conversations with people stopping to chit-chat, Yeller said. Some days, she’ll open a mailbox to see fresh blackberries, tomatoes, or squash sitting there for her to take home. She said people get especially generous around Christmas.

“It’s bitter sweet. I’m going to miss all the people and the people I work with. This community is really a good community,” Yeller said while holding back happy tears.