Seventy-five years ago on Oct. 15, 1948, Wagoner played a unique role in the Indian Centennial “One Hundred Years of Progress” ceremonies and the first-day cancellation of a commemorative stamp honoring the Five Civilized Tribes.

The Indian Centennial stamp was honoring the remarkable achievements and progress of the Cherokees, Choctaws, Creeks, Chickasaws and Seminoles over the past 100 years (1848-1948) in giving our nation many men and women of high distinction in arts, letters, government and professional fields. It also commemorated the centennial of the Five Civilized Tribes relocation (Trail of Tears) to Oklahoma Territory.

Muskogee was chosen as the location for the first-day sale of the stamp featuring the “First Day of Issue” cancellation. Stamp collectors and others interested in the new stamp were invited to send self-addressed envelopes to the Muskogee postmaster in quantities not to exceed 10 for the affixing of the stamp and cancelling with the first-day cancellation. Requests were received from all over the United States.

On the day of issue, a number of philatelic specialists and out-of-state dealers arrived with thousands of specially designed envelopes for use in the mailing. A total of 1,120,000 stamps were sold in Muskogee on the first day of issue, and 459,528 pieces of mail were dispatched bearing the first-day cancellation.

Wagoner’s Role – Pony Express Run

Not to be left out of the fun, the city of Wagoner joined Muskogee to commemorate the centennial of the Five Civilized Tribes in Oklahoma in a very special way.

Working with Muskogee Centennial chairman C.N.A. DeBajligethy, the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce and Wagoner Centennial Boosters devised a special pony express run from Wagoner to Muskogee where the Five Civilized Tribes first-day issue stamps and cover letters would be cancelled at the Muskogee post office. Serving on the Wagoner Centennial Boosters committee were Dick Scott, Wagoner Centennial chairman; Arch Lancaster, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce president, and Paul Hersman, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce publicity committee chairman.

The pony express run was designated as a speed contest. The Wagoner Roundup Club entered a team of one rider and 12 horses. The mounts were stationed at intervals between the two cities so riders could have fresh horses every few miles. The horses left Wagoner at 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Muskogee in time for the ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday morning when opening sale of the first-day issue commemorative stamp covers and cancellation would begin.

Sixteen first-day covers were sent from Wagoner by pony express and cancelled at Muskogee.

These letters are unique first-day covers because they have special features. They include the Pony Express Run – Wagoner to Muskogee handstamp (in green); signatures of both postmasters – Clark Moss, Wagoner postmaster and Harold Cartwright, Muskogee postmaster; and the first-day of issue cancellation on the Indian Centennial stamp. The cachet illustrations were designed by Day Lowry, Fleetwood, Smartcraft and C. Steven Anderson.

Mike Penn, who has eight of the 16 letters carried in the pony express run, shares these rare first-day covers from his private collection. Four of the eight covers are with this story.