A helping hand indeed: volunteerism leads to honors for Wagoner women

So what advice does the award winner have for others to enjoy a long, happy life?

“Know that every morning when you wake up, the Lord has given you another day to do something for someone else. Every day is special,” Padgett said. “Also, do not worry! I know so many people who live everyday worrying about everything. The Lord will take care of your days. Don’t waste your time worrying.”

Cooper said Padgett’s advice is an inspiration to all.

Tompkins was presented with her Lifetime Achievement Award at Wagoner Area Neighbors – just one of many places where she willingly gives her time to help others. Since 2009, she has logged an incredible 4,813 volunteer hours.

Over the years, she has volunteered at Wagoner Area Neighbors, with the Intowners Home Extension, Grandfriends, Yorkshire Retirement Village and RSVP.

Cooper said at RSVP’s annual volunteer luncheon, Tompkins makes sure that each volunteer takes home a door prize.

Early in the pandemic, when the nutrition site where Tompkins lives was shut down, she made hot meals every day for the residents.