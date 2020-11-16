A helping hand indeed: volunteerism leads to honors for Wagoner women

Two ladies who have contributed thousands of volunteer hours to the Wagoner community have been honored by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Dorothy Padgett and Candy Tompkins were presented with the honors by Wagoner County RSVP Coordinator Diana Cooper on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is offered from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CCNCS) and the President of the United States as part of the “Points of Light” program.
CNCS founder President George H.W. Bush, in his 1989 inaugural address, shared his vision of “a thousand points of light” – referring to individuals and organizations across the nation who help others through service.
Cooper said today, Points of Light transcends politics and borders to inspire millions nationwide.
Padgett has recorded an amazing 4,347 volunteer hours in Wagoner since 2003. She is actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Wagoner where she is coordinator for SCAMPS, an active senior group.
She has handled the newsletter at Yorkshire Retirement Village and has served meals for the SACS Nutrition Site.
While her eyesight is not as good as it once was and her activity has slowed somewhat due to the pandemic, Padgett remains positive, joyful and looks forward to each and every day.
So what advice does the award winner have for others to enjoy a long, happy life?
“Know that every morning when you wake up, the Lord has given you another day to do something for someone else. Every day is special,” Padgett said. “Also, do not worry! I know so many people who live everyday worrying about everything. The Lord will take care of your days. Don’t waste your time worrying.”
Cooper said Padgett’s advice is an inspiration to all.
Tompkins was presented with her Lifetime Achievement Award at Wagoner Area Neighbors – just one of many places where she willingly gives her time to help others. Since 2009, she has logged an incredible 4,813 volunteer hours.
Over the years, she has volunteered at Wagoner Area Neighbors, with the Intowners Home Extension, Grandfriends, Yorkshire Retirement Village and RSVP.
Cooper said at RSVP’s annual volunteer luncheon, Tompkins makes sure that each volunteer takes home a door prize.
Early in the pandemic, when the nutrition site where Tompkins lives was shut down, she made hot meals every day for the residents.
“The residents would leave their bowls outside the door at her apartment. She would fill them up and they would come back and get them with no exposure,” Cooper noted. “Candy has always made sure there was food for everyone on the weekends and holidays.”
Transporting seniors to errands, doctor appointments or anywhere else they need to go keeps Tompkins busy these days along with her other volunteer responsibilities.
So what motivates her to volunteer?
“Because I can” Tompkins replied. “There were years after my stroke when I couldn’t even walk. Now that I can, why not?”
Cooper calls Tompkins, “a valuable asset to RSVP and our community!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!