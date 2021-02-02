'A fresh wave of grief': After nine months of not knowing, Wagoner County woman learns of friend's slaying, dismemberment

Last spring, Kimberlie Schilling sent Talina Galloway a handful of messages to make sure her friend and longtime massage therapy client would make it to her scheduled appointment.
But some time after not receiving any reply, Schilling saw a post on Facebook claiming Galloway had fallen ill.
“I reached out to mutual friends and family to find out what was going on because I just knew instantly something wasn’t right,” Schilling told the Tulsa World in a phone interview. “Sometimes she was late to her appointments, but that’s because she’d stop to give a random person on the side of the road a ride or a meal or something.”
Authorities wouldn’t find Galloway’s remains in rural Arkansas until about nine months after her roommate, Kore Bommeli-Adams, reported her missing.
Early in the case, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office investigators began considering Bommeli-Adams a person of interest — and later a suspect — when they claimed she was “very deceptive” and attempted to hide evidence, namely a white cargo trailer she sold that officers believed could be associated with the disappearance.
A witness reported suspicious activity in rural Arkansas on June 8 and again on Jan. 14, the latter time reporting having seen a freezer with a “foul smell” and its lid taped shut in the woods in Polk County. Deputies said the witness relayed a tag number she had obtained from the truck and trailer she saw in the same area in June.
The vehicle was registered to Galloway.
Bommeli-Adams is now charged in Wagoner County District Court with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse on claims that she dismembered Galloway’s body and put her inside that freezer, which investigators recovered in Polk County, around Jan. 14.
The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Galloway’s death was a homicide. Bommeli-Adams is awaiting transport to Oklahoma from Dane County, Wisconsin, where she was arrested Jan. 21, Jail records indicate.
Waiting for information
“It was so hard because while we knew she was gone and somebody had harmed her, there’s that 1% hope of ‘maybe I’m wrong.’ So it was a fresh wave of grief,” Schilling said of the discovery of Galloway’s remains. “We were grieving all this time, but now there’s no getting around (her death.)”
An April 7 post on Galloway’s Facebook page had raised the possibility that she contracted COVID-19 but expressed a lack of interest in going to a hospital, according to a report from Dateline NBC.
Galloway’s niece, Chantel Jones, told Dateline last summer that Galloway worked in an information technology job from home and that leaving behind her purse and vehicle without contacting anyone for months is “not her character.”
“Rarely do people just drop off the face of the earth and disappear. Our job is to identify why Talina Galloway disappeared,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in June, according to Tulsa World archives. Schilling told the World she had talked with Galloway about COVID-19 and, having seen her before her disappearance, did not have reason to believe she had the virus.
Galloway, according to Schilling, was a friendly person who loved to travel and volunteer in her community, even after her husband, Alfred “Tom” Galloway, died of complications from a stroke in December 2017.
Since Galloway’s disappearance, Schilling became an administrator of a Facebook group called “Talina Candlelight Vigil,” where friends and family members can share memories. She said she’s also helped Galloway’s out-of-state relatives stay updated on case developments.
“She really had a unique light inside of her that showed how beautiful she was from the inside out,” Schilling said of Galloway.
Describing the aftermath of her disappearance, she said she “just felt so lost and unable to help” Galloway’s family, which in part prompted her to help organize a candlelight vigil in Galloway’s honor in October.
The court case
During the same time, Bommeli-Adams was out of custody on a $150,000 bond she posted June 16 following her arrest in Wagoner County on complaints of destruction of evidence, illegal weapons possession and embezzlement related to the use of Galloway’s credit cards and bank account.
Wagoner County prosecutors filed a motion in September for a bond increase in that case, in which charges were filed June 30, but court records indicate that a judge has yet to rule on the request.
Bommeli-Adams’s attorney, Janet Hutson, has also filed an entry of appearance in the murder case and filed several motions to suppress evidence in the June proceeding.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Bommeli-Adams told a judge during a video court appearance there that she would waive her right to fight extradition to Wagoner County.
Schilling said she is pleased that the murder case is now in the legal system despite the nine-month time lapse and said she would try to attend every court appearance. A preliminary hearing on Bommeli-Adams’s embezzlement and weapons possession case is set for March 10 and 11.
“It was just months of waiting to see what’s going on,” Schilling said. “But I kind of learned to pace myself and realize we want everything to be successful in this case so Talina can actually get the justice that she deserves.”
