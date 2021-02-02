'A fresh wave of grief': After nine months of not knowing, Wagoner County woman learns of friend's slaying, dismemberment

“Rarely do people just drop off the face of the earth and disappear. Our job is to identify why Talina Galloway disappeared,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in June, according to Tulsa World archives. Schilling told the World she had talked with Galloway about COVID-19 and, having seen her before her disappearance, did not have reason to believe she had the virus.

Galloway, according to Schilling, was a friendly person who loved to travel and volunteer in her community, even after her husband, Alfred “Tom” Galloway, died of complications from a stroke in December 2017.

Since Galloway’s disappearance, Schilling became an administrator of a Facebook group called “Talina Candlelight Vigil,” where friends and family members can share memories. She said she’s also helped Galloway’s out-of-state relatives stay updated on case developments.

“She really had a unique light inside of her that showed how beautiful she was from the inside out,” Schilling said of Galloway.

Describing the aftermath of her disappearance, she said she “just felt so lost and unable to help” Galloway’s family, which in part prompted her to help organize a candlelight vigil in Galloway’s honor in October.

The court case