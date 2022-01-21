A conversation with Coweta native Steve Farmer: TU’s new O-line Coach

Farmer was with Texas Tech for three seasons, resulting in six Red Raiders being named to All-Big 12 teams from 2019-2021. In each of his first two seasons at Tech, Farmer’s unit ranked among the top 30 in fewest sacks allowed in the country.

When a portion of the Texas Tech staff were let go, Farmer became a coaching candidate. It wasn't long after that when TU Head Coach Philip Montgomery started calling.

“I've always admired Coach Montgomery, offensively and what he’s done for the program,” Farmer said. “I always watched him from afar. Things moved fast after he called.”

Farmer has been in Montgomery’s presence a few times throughout his coaching career. Back in 2012, Farmer was the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe and Montgomery was the offensive coordinator at Baylor University. Montgomery and his squad came into Louisiana-Monroe that year and beat them, 47-42.

“Who he was and watching his offense first-hand, you see some of the stuff on TV. You see it on the coach’s copy. All of those things don’t do it justice until you see it in person. I became a huge fan of him,” Farmer said.