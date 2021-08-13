90-year-old scammed out of $9,000, Sheriff says

A 90-year-old from Broken Arrow is the victim in yet another fraudulent crime stemming from a scammer demanding money to bail a relative out of jail.

“The scam is not new, typically the victim gets a call from someone either claiming to be a relative or claiming to be an attorney representing a relative,” Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

In a most recent case, Elliott said deputies were dispatched to a home in the Wagoner County jurisdiction of Broken Arrow in reference to a possible fraud that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The victim, 90, stated that an unrecognizable person called them on their landline telephone and spoke about a recent event that happened in the news. The caller would not identify themselves, Elliott said.

The caller told the victim their grandson was in jail and they needed $9,000 to bail him out. The victim stated they felt badly for the person, Elliott said, and agreed to help them with the money.

The victim told deputies a person they didn't recognize picked them up in a white sedan with a taxi emblem on the side and drove to a Broken Arrow bank. The victim withdrew $9,000 in cash, rode back to the home and waited, authorities said.