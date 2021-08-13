90-year-old scammed out of $9,000, Sheriff says

A 90-year-old from Broken Arrow is the victim in yet another fraudulent crime stemming from a scammer demanding money to bail a relative out of jail.
“The scam is not new, typically the victim gets a call from someone either claiming to be a relative or claiming to be an attorney representing a relative,” Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.
In a most recent case, Elliott said deputies were dispatched to a home in the Wagoner County jurisdiction of Broken Arrow in reference to a possible fraud that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 4.
The victim, 90, stated that an unrecognizable person called them on their landline telephone and spoke about a recent event that happened in the news. The caller would not identify themselves, Elliott said.
The caller told the victim their grandson was in jail and they needed $9,000 to bail him out. The victim stated they felt badly for the person, Elliott said, and agreed to help them with the money.
The victim told deputies a person they didn't recognize picked them up in a white sedan with a taxi emblem on the side and drove to a Broken Arrow bank. The victim withdrew $9,000 in cash, rode back to the home and waited, authorities said.
Elliott said the victim also had to pay the taxi driver $50 for the trip and did not get a receipt.
By 3:00 p.m., Elliott said a black male, thin build, with a goatee drove to the victim’s home in a dark sedan and requested the money, which the victim gave to him. The victim believed the man’s name was “Charlie.”
The victim stated they feel like they did something wrong and called a family member, deputies said. In addition, the victim was not able to provide an intelligible phone number for any of the people they spoke to.
“It is worth noting that the victim is 90 years old and appeared to be very confused by the situation,” Elliott said. “The victim did not appear to be able to fully comprehend the gravity of the situation and therefore became a victim of a scam.”
Sheriff Elliott said in the past, victims have received similar messages through text and email. Sometimes one person calls claiming to be the relative, followed by another caller playing the role of a lawyer or bail bondsman.
“The sum requested typically ranges from $1,500 to $5,000 but can be much higher. The scammer demands the money in a wire transfer or re-loadable debit cards, like Green Dot MoneyPak cards.”
The Wagoner County Sheriff Office warns citizens to be alert of these continuing actions and call the department if they believe suspicious activity is occurring.