88-year-old Wagoner man dies nearly a week after crash

A man who was injured in a Wagoner County crash last weekend died in a Muskogee hospital on Friday.

Lyle Rambo, 88, of Wagoner, died at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. He had been admitted to the hospital after the crash on U.S. 69 about 5 miles north of Wagoner around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Rambo failed to yield to highway traffic while eastbound on County Road East 680, and his Ford F-150 was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, troopers reported.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and released, and an 8-year-old boy in her car was admitted to that hospital with multiple injuries, the OHP reported.

All three people were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.