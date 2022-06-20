‘51 Rentals’ serves Wagoner County with construction equipment rentals

Brothers Thomas and Tony Lyons started brainstorming ways to best utilize their land for a side business to benefit the people of Wagoner County, and beyond. The ideas came rolling in, but ultimately, they decided the construction equipment rental business was most needed.

By May 11 2022, 51 Rentals was born.

51 Rentals offers short-term and long-term rental of reliable excavators, attachments and accessories. They serve all of Wagoner County, Tulsa County and other areas of northeast Oklahoma. The company offers drop-off and pick-up (at an additional cost) and serves both commercial and private renters.

One month later, they were joined by their family, community leaders and Chamber representatives for an official ribbon cutting.

“We’re going to be flexible with our customers,” Lyons said. “ If you were to go to an equipment rental place in Tulsa, more than likely you will have to wait an hour to get your equipment and then have it back by 5 p.m. Then you have to factor in the drive back to Wagoner County, or wherever you have to do work.”

It’s why when it comes to pick up and drop off times, the Lyons’ are going to work with you. If you need a piece of equipment all day and have to pick it up the night before, so be it. They also offer delivery services up to 25 miles.

Every piece of equipment they have is brand new, 2022 models. They have CAT large and mini excavators, brushcutters, skid steers, augers, tillers, and more.

For more information and prices, go to 51-rentals.com or go on their Facebook page.

