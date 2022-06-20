 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘51 Rentals’ serves Wagoner County with construction equipment rentals

  • 0
51 rentals

'51 Rentals' family, community leaders and Chamber representatives joined in for an official ribbon cutting on June 22, 2022.

 Justin Ayer

Brothers Thomas and Tony Lyons started brainstorming ways to best utilize their land for a side business to benefit the people of Wagoner County, and beyond. The ideas came rolling in, but ultimately, they decided the construction equipment rental business was most needed.

By May 11 2022, 51 Rentals was born.

51 Rentals offers short-term and long-term rental of reliable excavators, attachments and accessories. They serve all of Wagoner County, Tulsa County and other areas of northeast Oklahoma. The company offers drop-off and pick-up (at an additional cost) and serves both commercial and private renters.

One month later, they were joined by their family, community leaders and Chamber representatives for an official ribbon cutting.

“We’re going to be flexible with our customers,” Lyons said. “ If you were to go to an equipment rental place in Tulsa, more than likely you will have to wait an hour to get your equipment and then have it back by 5 p.m. Then you have to factor in the drive back to Wagoner County, or wherever you have to do work.”

People are also reading…

It’s why when it comes to pick up and drop off times, the Lyons’ are going to work with you. If you need a piece of equipment all day and have to pick it up the night before, so be it. They also offer delivery services up to 25 miles.

Every piece of equipment they have is brand new, 2022 models. They have CAT large and mini excavators, brushcutters, skid steers, augers, tillers, and more.

For more information and prices, go to 51-rentals.com or go on their Facebook page.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean’s list recipients honored at NSU

Dean’s list recipients honored at NSU

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 660 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester, and 27 of them are from Wagoner County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert