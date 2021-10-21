$5 million loan aimed at alleviating storm water flood issues in Wagoner

Smith, who has worked in Oklahoma flood plain administration since the early 70’s, said the bulk of Wagoner’s storm water flooding issues seen today stem from the city only having a flood plain ordinance covering regulation of development affecting east Coal Creek and the north and south un-named tributaries to Coal Creek, shown on the FEMA map.

However, that’s not the only place storm water flooding occurs, Smith said. It affects homes and businesses all over the city. For instance, Downtown Cherokee Street consistently is flooded up to the curbs and beyond.

“We have 67 miles of sanitary sewer in the city,” Smith said. “I’m estimating that we probably have 85 miles of streets ― some of which have undersized storm drain systems buried in the ground, undersized inlet grates, and the rest is bar ditches, driveway culverts or street culverts.”

Every time the city of Wagoner has done a paving project in the last five years, they are replacing old culverts with new, bigger culverts or multiple culverts so the storm water flows off of the street and/or out of people yards. That is a safety issue, Smith said.

Since a new ordinance was established in 2015, Smith said they’ve issued almost 200 storm water permits.