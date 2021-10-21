$5 million loan aimed at alleviating storm water flood issues in Wagoner

All Wagoner City Councilors approved a $5 million loan authorization from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board at a Special Called Meeting on Oct. 14, aimed at funding projects to alleviate on-going storm water flooding in the city.
The total loan amount, $5,040,000, will fund these storm water conveyance and regional storm water detention projects:
• Street Scape Drainage – Downtown E. Cherokee Street to Regional SWD
• Downtown Casaver Drainage – E. Casaver to Public Works Inventory to S. Wagoner Ave.
• Hospital Site – Regional SWD and Drainage Collection Channel
• Maple Park Regional SWD w Skate Park
• Maple Park Re-channelization – 800 LF DS Skate Park
• Maple Park Regional SWD
In laments terms, these are areas that consistently get hit hard with storm water flooding after a large rain storm, according to Bill Smith, Wagoner’s Flood Plain Administrator.
The Street Scape Drainage project, in particular, is time sensitive due to the fact that Oklahoma Department of Transportation, or ODOT, crews will soon be getting ready to start work on Wagoner’s long-awaited streetscape. Crews can’t resurface roads or make sidewalks while there are storm drainage systems that need to be expanded underground first.
Smith, who has worked in Oklahoma flood plain administration since the early 70’s, said the bulk of Wagoner’s storm water flooding issues seen today stem from the city only having a flood plain ordinance covering regulation of development affecting east Coal Creek and the north and south un-named tributaries to Coal Creek, shown on the FEMA map.
However, that’s not the only place storm water flooding occurs, Smith said. It affects homes and businesses all over the city. For instance, Downtown Cherokee Street consistently is flooded up to the curbs and beyond.
“We have 67 miles of sanitary sewer in the city,” Smith said. “I’m estimating that we probably have 85 miles of streets ― some of which have undersized storm drain systems buried in the ground, undersized inlet grates, and the rest is bar ditches, driveway culverts or street culverts.”
Every time the city of Wagoner has done a paving project in the last five years, they are replacing old culverts with new, bigger culverts or multiple culverts so the storm water flows off of the street and/or out of people yards. That is a safety issue, Smith said.
Since a new ordinance was established in 2015, Smith said they’ve issued almost 200 storm water permits.
“Not a single applicant was denied a permit. Sometimes it required tweaking of their design,” he said.
Like Downtown Cherokee Street, Casaver Avenue, right in front of Wagoner City Hall, consistently floods. It simply is an undersized conveyance system with not enough inlets, Smith said.
The Hospital Site project will be a regional detention facility, alleviating downstream flooding.
Lastly ― and it’s a big one ― Maple Park. Regional detention ponds will be implemented in numerous areas of the park, including a skate park proposed by a 12-year-old Wagoner student, to collect storm water and release it slowly when it's not in use.
“Look at how Broken Arrow has grown over the years. If they had not implemented a storm water ordinance back in the late 80’s, they’d be in the same shape we are,” Smith said.
Smith figured there is probably another $7 million worth of storm water projects that need to be done in Wagoner that they don’t have funding for. That is in addition to the $5 million they’ve already received from OWSB.
A storm water utility fee, which would be seen on residents’ bills, is going to be proposed to the Wagoner City Council by the end of the year, Smith said.
“Storm water is a utility in and of itself,” Smith said.
Construction is set to begin on the priority projects January 2022. It’s expected to last roughly 30-36 months.