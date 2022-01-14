48 Wagoner County students achieve dean’s list at OSU

Thirty-seven students from three Wagoner County communities were named to the honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the 2021 fall semester.
33 students from Coweta and/or went to Coweta HS made the list:
Ethan Anderson, Alex Arreola, Darrien Brisbin, Rebecca Clark, Madyson Hedge, Emily Patterson, Isabelle Posey, Jaci Ross, Destiny Seaman and Sydney Welborn all made President’s Honor Roll.
Lily Anderson, Caleb Brisbin, Kendall Carter, Cheyenne Coppinger, Janry Grant David, Kendyl Doss, Alyssa Dunfield, Paige Easley, Roy Evans, Amanda Geneva, Tara Hatfield, Lawson Haught, Trae Hodgin, Gage Lehmann, Nicklaus Long, Kathryn Martin, Joshua McCormick, Joshua Mills, Taron Mills, John Morgan, Bethany Potts, Annamarie Smith, and Kaitlynn Withers all made Dean’s Honor Roll.
11 students from Wagoner made the list:
Elizabeth Gray made President’s Honor Roll.
Rosava Bibelheimer, McKenna Blair, Mary Bobo, Davis Cordova, Hailey Freeman, Jonathan Hanna, Kai Mathews, Sarah Orsburn, Robert Pille and Abby Riggs made Dean’s Honor Roll.
Four students from Porter made the list:
Kathryn Buckmaster made President’s Honor Roll.
Nicholas Flatt, Honey Jenkins, and Drew Van Vors all made Dean’s Honor Roll.
A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at OSU in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.