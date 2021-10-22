43 Wagoner County veterans honored at courthouse Nov. 3-16

Dozens of Wagoner County veterans killed in action will be honored in November at the Wagoner County Courthouse, thanks to over a years’ worth of research and dedication by Wagoner City Library employees.
Former Wagoner Mayor of 22 years ― Kenneth Peters, now Wagoner’s Special Projects Coordinator ―came up with the idea, and Wagoner City Administrator/Public Works Director Dwayne Elam gave him the ‘go ahead’ to organize the special Veterans Day Memorial Nov. 3 thru Nov. 16.
Each poster is complete with a photo of a Wagoner County veteran and a summary on the back pertaining to what city or town they’re from, how they died, which war they fought in, what they were doing, and so on.
Wagoner City Library Children’s Coordinator Heather Cameron is one of four library employees who put this heavy research project on their shoulders. She used books, databases, and websites like genology.com and newspapers.com, to find information about the brave men. Cameron dug through military documents, and even went to a handful of Wagoner County cemeteries to get photos that weren’t easily accessible.
There is currently a monument at the Wagoner County Courthouse honoring 17 veterans. Obviously there were a lot more, as Cameron and others quickly found out through their research. But the monument was a good starting point.
“These guys became mine,” Cameron said, who also serves as president of the Three Forks Genealogy Society. “With genealogy especially, these veterans should be remembered.”
Peters asked Wagoner City Library staff to start the project in January of 2020. It wasn’t any easy feat on top of normal, every-day library activities, including summer crafts, movies and reading programs. Despite the added working hours to an already jam-packed library schedule, Cameron said the research quickly became a personal project for her.
“Our veterans kind of get forgotten,” she said. “Especially in this day and age where the years go by and the wars are forgotten. Kids nowadays don’t know much about them, other than on TV or in a few movies, or something. They don’t know how young these guys were.”
It’s true. Many of them went to school in Wagoner County and immediately got drafted into the war. They didn’t know what it was like to start a working professional life after serving.
“A lot of these guys could join the National Guard in high school,” Peters said. “For a lot of guys, once they graduated high school, they loaded up on a ship and took off.”
Originally, Peters asked Wagoner County Commissioners for three days to acknowledge the Wagoner County veterans project, but commissioners insisted they do it for 10 days.
Jimmy Marsh, a 1959 Army veteran, and a member of Wagoner’s American Legion, donated toward the project. As part of the Legion, he’ll often go out to Wagoner’s cemeteries and replace damaged or missing veteran markers.
‘It’s nice to be able to be a part of that,” Marsh said. “There should be quite a lot of noise on Veteran’s Day in Wagoner.” Marsh acknowledged that the Legion’s Riders Group will also be out that day, consisting of 100 motorcyclists.
Cameron said it was surprising to find out how many Wagoner County veterans were in famous places.
For example, she found out that Eugene Waker went down on the U.S.S. Oklahoma in the bombing of Pearl Harbor. William Wesley Sardey was a prisoner of war with the Japanese. For over a year, Cameron found out soldiers put Sardey on board a prison cargo ship. Sardey was on a ship with over 1,000 fighters, crammed like sardines. A U.S. ship eventually came around, not knowing that U.S. men were on it, and the ship sank.
Cameron, and the rest of the Wagoner City Library staff, completed research in April 2021 ― almost a year and a half of information and photo gathering.
“We wanted to highlight our veterans,” Cameron said. “They are our heroes.”
The Veteran’s Day Memorial (display) will be at the Wagoner County Courthouse, at 307 E. Cherokee St., starting November 3 thru November 16. More information will be released as the dates get closer.
The display is put on by Wagoner Parks and Recreation and the Wagoner City Public Library. Sponsors include: Wal-Mart #63, Wagoner Lumber Co., Cecil Hall, American Legion, Ft. Gibson Liquor, Dennis Lyles – Okay, Ok, Rhonda Hash – City Clerk, Anthony Wagoner – City Councilman, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Grooms – Wagoner Fire Chief, Bob Haley – Wagoner Chief of Police, Mallet’s Funeral Home, Oklahoma GraphX.