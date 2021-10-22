43 Wagoner County veterans honored at courthouse Nov. 3-16

Jimmy Marsh, a 1959 Army veteran, and a member of Wagoner’s American Legion, donated toward the project. As part of the Legion, he’ll often go out to Wagoner’s cemeteries and replace damaged or missing veteran markers.

‘It’s nice to be able to be a part of that,” Marsh said. “There should be quite a lot of noise on Veteran’s Day in Wagoner.” Marsh acknowledged that the Legion’s Riders Group will also be out that day, consisting of 100 motorcyclists.

Cameron said it was surprising to find out how many Wagoner County veterans were in famous places.

For example, she found out that Eugene Waker went down on the U.S.S. Oklahoma in the bombing of Pearl Harbor. William Wesley Sardey was a prisoner of war with the Japanese. For over a year, Cameron found out soldiers put Sardey on board a prison cargo ship. Sardey was on a ship with over 1,000 fighters, crammed like sardines. A U.S. ship eventually came around, not knowing that U.S. men were on it, and the ship sank.

Cameron, and the rest of the Wagoner City Library staff, completed research in April 2021 ― almost a year and a half of information and photo gathering.

“We wanted to highlight our veterans,” Cameron said. “They are our heroes.”