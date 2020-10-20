42 animals seized from Porter property; owner arrested on animal cruelty complaints

A Porter man was arrested Oct. 14 after Wagoner County deputies found 42 animals, including puppies and livestock, in distress on his property.
Deputies were checking on a report of animal cruelty when they found three horses, a cow, a bull and a heifer all bound to different objects throughout the property in the 20800 block of South 381st East Avenue. Behind a residence they found a small building containing 36 dogs in cages.
The animals appeared malnourished and had no access to food or water, and the bottoms of the dogs’ cages were filled with feces, maggots and bugs, deputies reported.
Deputies were unable to find a safe location to relocate the animals through animal hospitals, but some “kind-hearted” people at the scene offered to take them in temporarily, the Wagoner County Sheriff‘s Office said in a press release.
“I was appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release. “I am grateful that we have such wonderful citizens in Porter that met with deputies and agreed to care for these abused animals until they could be placed in a safe home.”
The animals’ owner, Kerry E. Yochum, was taken into custody without incident and was jailed in the Wagoner County jail on 42 complaints of animal cruelty.
He was later transferred to the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Detention Center.
Featured video
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 59 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Bellini
Little Mama
Moscato
Millie
Bordeaux
Riggs
Merlot
June
Pinot
Monkey
Spritzer
Tallulah
Giana
Brownie
Georgie
Josie
Sativa
Dolly
Breezy
Dean
Lupen
Sammie
Pink Floyd
Harold
Thelma
Sage
Redd
Mila
Buster
Diego
Dora
Coco
Sitka
Eleanor
Jazzy
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Carlos
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!