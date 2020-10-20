42 animals seized from Porter property; owner arrested on animal cruelty complaints

A Porter man was arrested Oct. 14 after Wagoner County deputies found 42 animals, including puppies and livestock, in distress on his property.

Deputies were checking on a report of animal cruelty when they found three horses, a cow, a bull and a heifer all bound to different objects throughout the property in the 20800 block of South 381st East Avenue. Behind a residence they found a small building containing 36 dogs in cages.

The animals appeared malnourished and had no access to food or water, and the bottoms of the dogs’ cages were filled with feces, maggots and bugs, deputies reported.

Deputies were unable to find a safe location to relocate the animals through animal hospitals, but some “kind-hearted” people at the scene offered to take them in temporarily, the Wagoner County Sheriff‘s Office said in a press release.

“I was appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release. “I am grateful that we have such wonderful citizens in Porter that met with deputies and agreed to care for these abused animals until they could be placed in a safe home.”