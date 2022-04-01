4 Coweta High ESports team members to compete in state tournament

In just the their first year as a competitive organization, the Coweta High School E-Sports team already has four students competing in the Oklahoma eSports League State Championship on April 9.

Five students competed in the OeSL Qualifier in Sapulpa on March 26: Heston Edwards, Daxton Gay, Cyprus Hallbert, Mason Clark and Catherine Adcock.

Edwards, Gay, Hallbert and Clark all will advance to the state tournament, while Adcock will serve as an alternate.

“We are very excited and could not possibly imagine the possibility of making it to state,” said head coach Heather Sinkinson. “This was our first tournament.”

The team did attend a high school showcase at “Rewind” in Broken Arrow on March 11. Sinkinson said that showcase inspired the students to refine their skills.

Edwards’ mother, Misty Denton Edwards, and her small business, 4 Tons of Blessings, will sponsor shirts for the students so they will have a uniform for the state tournament.

The OeSL springs playoffs will be on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. It will be at Union High School Freshman Academy at 7616 S. Garnett in Broken Arrow.

Games include APEX, OverWatch, Super Smash Bros., NBA 22, Halo, Clash Royale, Rocket League-Middle School, Super Smash –Middle School, plus a League of Legends Tournament.