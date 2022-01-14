36 Wagoner County students achieve dean’s list at OSU

Thirty-six students from three Wagoner County communities were named to the honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the 2021 fall semester.
22 students from Coweta made the list:
Ethan Anderson, Alex Arreola, Darrien Brisbin, Rebecca Clark, Emily Patterson, Isabelle Posey, Jaci Ross, and Sydney Welborn all made President’s Honor Roll.
Caleb Brisbin, Kendall Carter, Cheyenne Coppinger, Janry Grant David, Alyssa Dunfield, Roy Evans, Lawson Haught, Trae Hodgin, Nicklaus Long, Kathryn Martin, Joshua McCormick, John Morgan, Annamarie Smith, and Kaitlynn Withers all made Dean’s Honor Roll.
10 students from Wagoner made the list:
Elizabeth Gray made President’s Honor Roll.
Rosava Bibelheimer, McKenna Blair, Mary Bobo, Davis Cordova, Hailey Freeman, Jonathan Hanna, Kai Mathews, Robert Pille and Abby Riggs made Dean’s Honor Roll.
Four students from Porter made the list:
Kathryn Buckmaster made President’s Honor Roll.
Nicholas Flatt, Honey Jenkins, and Drew Van Vors all made Dean’s Honor Roll.
A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at OSU in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.