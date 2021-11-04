3 ODOT projects approved by highway commission

Three road projects that are expected to vastly improve walkability and livability in Wagoner were approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Highway Commission on Nov. 1, according to District 1 ODOT Engineer, Chris Wallace.
The three projects include:
-Resurfacing from U.S. 69 (mill and fill) extending east 1.5 miles
-Pedestrian ADA improvements (sidewalks) from 0.6 miles east of U.S. 69 and extending east 0.29 miles
-Pedestrian street improvements (streetscape) from the Union Pacific railroad extending east 0.18 miles
The mill and fill project was awarded $979,000; the sidewalk project was awarded $474,000; and the streetscape project was awarded $1.2 million.
Next steps include getting contracts solidified. ODOT will require all contractors provide bonding, Wallace said.
The contracts were also allowed a three-month flex start from once the contracts have been completed.
Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones said the demographics within the projects area(s) make it a necessary endeavor.
“50% of households are with a disability and 48% of the households are with zero or one vehicle. These projects do not fix all of our ADA non-compliance, but it is a starting point,” Jones said. “We started the process five years ago and I am excited to see phase 1 finally come to realization
“Successfully delivering these three projects is necessary for improving the safety, quality of life, economic competitiveness, and state of good repair for the City of Wagoner,” Jones said.
Wallace believes work should begin no later than April 2022.