 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 ODOT projects approved by highway commission
0 Comments

3 ODOT projects approved by highway commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conceptual design

A conceptual design sketch shows how the city would look from the intersection of Main Street and Cherokee Street.

 Tulsa World File

Related: ODOT: 3 resurfacing, sidewalk projects ready for bid in Wagoner

Three road projects that are expected to vastly improve walkability and livability in Wagoner were approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Highway Commission on Nov. 1, according to District 1 ODOT Engineer, Chris Wallace.

The three projects include:

-Resurfacing from U.S. 69 (mill and fill) extending east 1.5 miles

-Pedestrian ADA improvements (sidewalks) from 0.6 miles east of U.S. 69 and extending east 0.29 miles

-Pedestrian street improvements (streetscape) from the Union Pacific railroad extending east 0.18 miles

The mill and fill project was awarded $979,000; the sidewalk project was awarded $474,000; and the streetscape project was awarded $1.2 million.

Next steps include getting contracts solidified. ODOT will require all contractors provide bonding, Wallace said.

The contracts were also allowed a three-month flex start from once the contracts have been completed.

Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones said the demographics within the projects area(s) make it a necessary endeavor.

“50% of households are with a disability and 48% of the households are with zero or one vehicle. These projects do not fix all of our ADA non-compliance, but it is a starting point,” Jones said. “We started the process five years ago and I am excited to see phase 1 finally come to realization

“Successfully delivering these three projects is necessary for improving the safety, quality of life, economic competitiveness, and state of good repair for the City of Wagoner,” Jones said.

Wallace believes work should begin no later than April 2022.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News