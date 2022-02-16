29 Wagoner County students showcase academic talents at NSU

Twenty-nine students from Wagoner County met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
731 students, in total, made the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 21’ semester. Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B, to be eligible.
Coweta: Kennedy Dishman, Audrey Featherngill, Alexzander Futrell, Taylin Holland, Alyssa Lapham, James Phillips and Taylor Ramsey
Porter: Kennedy Mathis, Emily Wall and Jessica White
Wagoner: Jack Aldridge, Evanne Biby, Wyatt Bowlin, Nathan Chuculate, Breanna Davis, Lauren Frost, Raegan Fulton, Caylee Gilreath, Jensen Grammer, Kaitlyn Greer, Michael Hall, Nicole Harkreader, Alyssa Lemley, Daibrionce Penney, Sherry Person, William Roberts, Angela Tollett, Tatem Turney and Mason Watson