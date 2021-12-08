 Skip to main content
25 years of service to Wagoner: Ken Hicks and Chris Jones
25 years of service to Wagoner: Ken Hicks and Chris Jones

Hicks and Jones

Hicks (left) Jones (right)

 Justin Ayer

Kenneth Hicks, Wagoner's City Attorney, and Chris Jones, Wagoner Police Department, were recognized at Monday's city council meeting for 25 years of service with the city of Wagoner.

Wagoner Mayor Albert "A.J." Jones presented Hicks and Jones with a Oklahoma Municipal League honor roll plaque. Anyone affiliated with the OML honor roll has spent at least 25 years with a municipality.

Hicks started in Wagoner on April 1, 1995.

Jones started Aug. 19, 1996.

Congratulations to Hicks and Jones for a quarter century of service (and counting) with the city of Wagoner!

