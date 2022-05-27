2022 Summerfest kicking off: Here’s what you need to know

The 61st annual Summerfest will officially be kicking off Thursday thru Saturday at Maple Park in Wagoner.

Due to downtown storm water construction, the 2022 event is at Maple Park this year on NE 2nd Street, instead of downtown Wagoner. Summerfest will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Rides and vendors open on 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Pre-sale armbands are available for purchase. You can purchase a pre-sale armband online at www.wagonerchamber.org and in-person at the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce at 301 S. Grant Avenue. Pre-sale will get you the pass that you exchange at the chamber booth any day of your choice at Summerfest for the armband session of your choice.

If purchasing pre-sale armbands at the chamber office, it’s cash only. If you’d like to buy a pre-sale arm band online, keep in mind the chamber is using Event Brite to process credit cards. The service charges a $3.16 fee per armband. If purchasing online, the armband will need to be picked up at the chamber booth during Summerfest.

Day-of armband session will be Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s important to remember that a new armband must be purchased for each session (Thursday-Saturday).

Armband prices are $25 in advance from May 20 thru June 1. They are $30 at the event from June 2 thru June 4. All sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

There will be plenty of fun activities to do, like The Dubtown Dawg Run on Saturday morning, hosted by the Wagoner High School Cross Country Club. In addition, there are free kids games sponsored by BlueSky Bank on Saturday, including a bring-your-own turtle race, coin toss, pancake toss, a stick horse race, and an ultimate rock paper scissors championship — with money prizes for first and second place!

There will also be a free chalk art contest at Maple Park Pavilion by the tennis courts on Saturday. Every participant gets a free box of chalk and it’s first come first serve. There will be categories for ages 12 and under and 13+. Registration starts at 9 a.m., chalk art is from 10 a.m. until noon, and then the winners are announced. The judging will be done by three local artists.

There will be nighttime entertainment every night. There will be a ‘Night of Inspiration’ on Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. Local churches perform with their worship bands on the Summerfest stage. Next is a local mic night on Friday at 6 p.m. That’s where local artists take the Summerfest stage. Lastly, Justin Lynn, a contemporary Christian artist, will perform a jazz set on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will also be a plethora of rides and vendors.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, there will not be a car show this year.

A map of the event, including where to park, can be viewed here:

